Saudi Arabia supports a “fair” solution for the Palestinian cause, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has told US President Donald Trump in a telephone call, as Trump praised the kingdom for opening its airspace to Israel-United Arab Emirates (UAE) flights.
Saudi Arabia has said it will not follow the UAE, which announced last month it would establish diplomatic ties with Israel, until the Jewish state has signed an internationally recognized peace accord with the Palestinians.
In a phone call to Trump on Sunday, King Salman affirmed the “kingdom’s keenness to reach a lasting and fair solution to the Palestinian cause to bring peace,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
Last week, Saudi Arabia agreed to permit UAE flights to “all countries” to overfly the kingdom, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of regular direct flights linking the UAE with the Jewish state.
The announcement came just days after the first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi passed through Saudi airspace, marking the normalization of Israel-UAE ties under a US-backed deal known as the Abraham Accords.
Riyadh’s decision marked another concrete sign of Saudi Arabia’s cooperation with Israel even after it publicly refused to follow the UAE’s move.
“President Trump ... welcomed the opening of Saudi air space to flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, beginning with last week’s historic commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi,” a White House readout of the phone call said. “President Trump highlighted the significance of the Abraham Accords and discussed ways to enhance regional security and prosperity.”
Allowing flights between Israel and the Emirates to cross Saudi airspace saves long detours around the Arabian Peninsula.
Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, faces more sensitive political calculations than the UAE.
Despite its clandestine relations with Israel, a formal recognition of the Jewish state would be seen by Palestinians and their supporters as a betrayal of their cause and hurt the kingdom’s image as the leader of the Islamic world, analysts say.
Trump also urged Saudi Arabia to “negotiate with other Gulf countries” to resolve a regional rift with Qatar, the White House added.
Riyadh and its allies severed ties with Doha in a shock move in 2017, accusing the gas-rich emirate of backing extremists and siding with Iran. Qatar denies the charges.
The crisis shows no sign of relenting despite rising international pressure.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on
REPLACEMENT RACE: The LDP has opted for a vote that includes only its lawmakers and three representatives from each prefecture, which experts say benefits Suga Japan’s ruling party plans on Sept. 14 to vote on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s replacement, an official confirmed yesterday, as Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga formally announced his bid to become the country’s next prime minister, with growing party support making him the race’s clear favorite. A vote in parliament — expected to endorse the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) new leader — is likely to follow on Sept. 16. The new prime minister will face a raft of challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic to a tanking economy, as well as ensuring that the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead. Key