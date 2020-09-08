Virus Outbreak: Singapore faces test as coronavirus re-emerges in migrant dormitories

Singapore is seeing a continued resurgence of COVID-19 clusters in migrant worker dormitories, which had previously been declared cleared of the virus, although the risk of wider contagion appears to be small.

Epidemiological investigations and contact tracing data released on Sunday evening showed that 25 newly or recently confirmed infections are linked as part of three new clusters at the dorms.

That brings the number of dorm clusters found in the past week to 12, the Straits Times reported.

People cross the street in the Orchard Road shopping district in Singapore on Aug. 17. Photo: Reuters

The number of daily new cases in the city-state have dwindled to just dozens, following a months-long national effort to test, isolate and treat the high-risk foreign worker community.

Dorms housing the low-paid laborers that underpin Singapore’s construction and services sectors account for nearly 95 percent of the country’s 57,000 total confirmed infections, Singaporean Ministry of Health data showed.

At the start of lockdown measures in April, the dormitories housed more than 300,000 people.

Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases physician at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital, said the resurgence at the dormitories does pose a threat to the city-state’s virus response strategy, but that the outbreak seems contained for the time being.

“The threat looms, but if it was a problem, it should have surfaced — it hasn’t,” he said. “The mask and social distancing culture seems to be working in the foreign worker dormitories. The risk of transmission to Singaporeans remains relatively low.”

The Singaporean Ministry of Manpower on Aug. 19 declared that all dormitories had been cleared of the novel coronavirus.

Yet just four days later, the government announced stay-at-home notices for about 4,800 workers, after 58 cases were linked to a cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge, a purpose-built dormitory.

The re-emergence of cases at worker dormitories shows the continued difficulties faced by nations around the world to curb the disease.

Japan has experienced its largest wave of coronavirus infections yet after a previous peak in April.