India’s increasing COVID-19 caseload yesterday made the Asian giant the pandemic’s second-worst-hit country behind the US as its efforts to head off economic disaster gain urgency.
The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past Brazil with 4.2 million cases.
India is only behind the US, where more than 6.2 million people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Photo: AFP
The Indian Ministry of Health also reported 1,016 deaths for a total of 71,642, the third-highest national toll.
The world’s second-most populous country with 1.4 billion people, India has been recording the world’s largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases for almost a month.
Despite more than 2 million new cases in the past month and the novel coronavirus spreading through the country’s smaller towns and villages, the Indian government has continued relaxing restrictions to try and resuscitate the economy.
Yesterday, the Delhi Metro — a rapid transit system that serves India’s sprawling capital, New Delhi, and adjoining areas — resumed operations after five months.
Only asymptomatic people were allowed to board the trains, with masks, social distancing and temperature checks mandatory.
“We are on our way. It’s been 169 days since we’ve seen you!” the official Twitter account of Delhi Metro tweeted.
The capital’s metro train network is India’s largest rapid transport system.
Before closing down in March, the packed trains carried an average of 2.6 million passengers daily.
The reopening comes after India’s economy shrank faster than any other major nation’s, nearly 24 percent last quarter.
India’s economic pain dates to the demonetization of the nation’s currency in 2016 and a hasty rollout of a goods and services tax the next year.
However, the harsh virus lockdown that started on March 24 further exacerbated the country’s economic woes.
When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered 1.4 billion Indians to stay indoors, the whole economy shut down within four hours.
Millions of people lost their jobs instantly and tens of thousands of migrant workers, out of money and fearing starvation, poured out of cities and headed back to villages.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on
REPLACEMENT RACE: The LDP has opted for a vote that includes only its lawmakers and three representatives from each prefecture, which experts say benefits Suga Japan’s ruling party plans on Sept. 14 to vote on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s replacement, an official confirmed yesterday, as Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga formally announced his bid to become the country’s next prime minister, with growing party support making him the race’s clear favorite. A vote in parliament — expected to endorse the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) new leader — is likely to follow on Sept. 16. The new prime minister will face a raft of challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic to a tanking economy, as well as ensuring that the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead. Key