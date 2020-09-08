Hong Kong’s plan to test every resident for COVID-19 is being hobbled by limited take-up as a wary public steers clear of the China-backed health scheme.
The free voluntary tests are part of an attempt to stamp out a third wave of infections that began in late June and saw the densely populated territory reimpose economically painful social distancing measures.
However, the involvement of mainland Chinese testing firms has deterred many in a politically divided territory convulsing with resentment towards Beijing’s rule.
Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip (聶德權) yesterday morning said that 1.15 million people had signed up since mass testing began on Tuesday last week out of a population of about 7.5 million.
That figure is well below the 4 to 5 million leading health experts said would be needed for a mass testing scheme to be effective at finding and stopping hidden transmission chains.
The tests would be extended for a further seven days to encourage more people to sign up, Nip said.
“Please take the opportunity to help Hong Kong end the epidemic’s third wave, so that people’s lives and economic activities can gradually return,” he wrote on Facebook.
The tepid enthusiasm is a blow for the territory’s leadership, which suffers from low approval ratings.
They had called on residents to embrace the scheme, billing it as a benevolent public health initiative made possible with Chinese help, but the involvement of teams and labs from the mainland has sent the rumor mills into overdrive and compounded fears of Beijing’s surveillance state, which uses biometric data to monitor its citizens.
A group of pro-democracy politicians and lawmakers, as well as a medical union critical of Beijing, called on the public to boycott the test.
Some prominent health experts also questioned the efficacy of a mass testing program, arguing that more targeted monitoring of at-risk and vulnerable communities would be a better use of resources.
They raised concerns that the act of testing so many people might itself help spread the virus in a territory where emergency rules currently forbid more than two people from gathering in public.
Beijing and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) have said that those opposed to the testing as being politically motivated and “anti-China.”
No DNA or other biometric data would be harvested from the samples, which would not be tested on the mainland, Lam said.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on
REPLACEMENT RACE: The LDP has opted for a vote that includes only its lawmakers and three representatives from each prefecture, which experts say benefits Suga Japan’s ruling party plans on Sept. 14 to vote on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s replacement, an official confirmed yesterday, as Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga formally announced his bid to become the country’s next prime minister, with growing party support making him the race’s clear favorite. A vote in parliament — expected to endorse the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) new leader — is likely to follow on Sept. 16. The new prime minister will face a raft of challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic to a tanking economy, as well as ensuring that the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead. Key