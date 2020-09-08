Virus Outbreak: HK police under fire for arrest of 12-year-old girl

The Guardian





Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies.

Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down.

The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security legislation imposed by Beijing on the territory, outlawing acts of sedition, secession, foreign collusion and terrorism.

Police detain people on Sunday after protesters called for a rally in Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against new national security legislation and the government’s decision to postpone the Legislative Council election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP

The girl’s mother told Hong Kong’s Apple Daily she intended to sue and lodge a formal complaint.

She said that her daughter and her 20-year-old son — both of whom were fined under the pandemic-related laws against gatherings — were out buying art supplies, and that the girl ran away because she was scared.

Her daughter was bruised and scratched after the encounter, she said.

The actions taken toward the girl “shows how unnecessarily jumpy [and] trigger-happy Hong Kong police have become,” Hong Kong Legislator Claudia Mo (毛孟靜) said.

In a statement a few hours after the incident, Hong Kong police confirmed the arrest of a 12-year-old girl, saying that she had run “in a suspicious manner” and officers had used “minimum necessary force” to apprehend her.

“Police were concerned about youngsters participating in prohibited group gathering. Their presence at the chaotic protest scenes also endangers their own personal safety,” it said.

The Hong Kong government on Sunday night said that people had ignored advice from police not to participate in unlawful assemblies, risking anti-pandemic efforts and potentially breaching the national security legislation.

The government “strongly condemn[ed] these unlawful and selfish acts,” it said.

“Police discharged their rightful duties today and took prompt and decisive actions to apprehend the offenders,” it added.

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong said that protesters had been seeking to “reignite war,” and had “a cold-blooded disregard for the lives and health of the general public” in breaching gathering bans.

“Hong Kong society has undergone a positive change from chaos to governance,” since the implementation of the security legislation, an office spokesman said, adding that there would be “zero tolerance” for any breaches.

Separately, authorities on Sunday arrested about 270 people for illegal assembly and held another 19 for offenses including disorderly conduct, obstructing and assaulting police, Hong Kong police wrote in a Facebook post.

The arrests were made in the Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok neighborhoods in Kowloon, known for their night markets that attract tourists.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg