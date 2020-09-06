NORTH KOREA
Typhoon casualties reported
The nation has pledged severe punishment for local officials it says failed to protect residents from a typhoon which caused a “serious incident” with dozens of casualties, the state-owned Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported yesterday. Typhoon Maysak brought heavy downpours across the country earlier this week, with footage showing a street inundated with water in the eastern port town of Wonsan, Kangwon Province. The newspaper reported that leaders had decided to punish “irresponsible” city and provincial officials for causing “a serious incident involving dozens of casualties.” The report did not say how many were injured, missing or dead. The officials failed to “immediately organize a project to thoroughly identify properties at risk and evacuate all residents” despite being ordered to do so by the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, it added. Punishing the local officials is a “way for leadership to avoid blame” for the casualties, said Ahn Chan-il, a defector turned researcher based in Seoul.
SRI LANKA
Oil tanker fire contained
A fire-stricken oil tanker was yesterday pushed away from the coast and into deeper waters, rescuers said, after successfully containing the blaze during a 36-hour operation. The navy and the Indian Coast Guard said the 330m Panamanian-registered New Diamond was towed overnight to deeper waters about 60km away from the coast. “There is no oil slick reported,” the Indian Coast Guard said after a joint effort by the two countries to contain the blaze. There was no immediate danger of the tanker breaking up despite a 2m crack in the hull 10m above the waterline, the Sri Lanka Navy said.
BELGUIM
NATO urges Navalny probe
NATO on Friday called for an international probe into Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s poisoning and demanded Moscow reveal details of its Novichok nerve agent program to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. After an emergency meeting of NATO’s ruling council, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said all members were united in condemning the “horrific” attack on Navalny. Stoltenberg said there was “proof beyond doubt” that Novichok was used.
UNITED STATES
Lecturer lied about race
A university has launched an investigation after a professor admitted she had lied for years about being black and is actually white. In a post on the platform Medium, Jessica Krug — a history professor at George Washington University in Washington focusing on Africa — said she had been pretending “for the better part” of her adult life. “I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim,” she wrote. One of her former students told CNN that Krug voiced pride in her Bronx roots, but told another student she was from Puerto Rico. Krug said on Medium that her actions were the “very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures.” In a statement on Friday evening the university said: “While the university reviews this situation, Dr Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester.” It did not say what would happen with her.
The Thai government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday announced that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as minister of defense, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (US$722 million) purchase until 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht included in next year’s budget to cover the first of seven annual installments. Funding the submarines has become a hot political issue, with critics saying that the purchases
‘TRAINEES’: The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday defended detention camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kong’s new security legislation, brushing off human rights concerns raised by European nations and cautioning against interference in Chinese affairs. Wang is on his first European tour since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, seeking to revive trade and relations strained by the resulting global health and economic crisis. Speaking in Paris, Wang repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment — even as rights groups and families report continued detentions of Uighurs and the loss
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on