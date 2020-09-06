World News Quick Take

Agencies





NORTH KOREA

Typhoon casualties reported

The nation has pledged severe punishment for local officials it says failed to protect residents from a typhoon which caused a “serious incident” with dozens of casualties, the state-owned Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported yesterday. Typhoon Maysak brought heavy downpours across the country earlier this week, with footage showing a street inundated with water in the eastern port town of Wonsan, Kangwon Province. The newspaper reported that leaders had decided to punish “irresponsible” city and provincial officials for causing “a serious incident involving dozens of casualties.” The report did not say how many were injured, missing or dead. The officials failed to “immediately organize a project to thoroughly identify properties at risk and evacuate all residents” despite being ordered to do so by the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, it added. Punishing the local officials is a “way for leadership to avoid blame” for the casualties, said Ahn Chan-il, a defector turned researcher based in Seoul.

SRI LANKA

Oil tanker fire contained

A fire-stricken oil tanker was yesterday pushed away from the coast and into deeper waters, rescuers said, after successfully containing the blaze during a 36-hour operation. The navy and the Indian Coast Guard said the 330m Panamanian-registered New Diamond was towed overnight to deeper waters about 60km away from the coast. “There is no oil slick reported,” the Indian Coast Guard said after a joint effort by the two countries to contain the blaze. There was no immediate danger of the tanker breaking up despite a 2m crack in the hull 10m above the waterline, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

BELGUIM

NATO urges Navalny probe

NATO on Friday called for an international probe into Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s poisoning and demanded Moscow reveal details of its Novichok nerve agent program to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. After an emergency meeting of NATO’s ruling council, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said all members were united in condemning the “horrific” attack on Navalny. Stoltenberg said there was “proof beyond doubt” that Novichok was used.

UNITED STATES

Lecturer lied about race

A university has launched an investigation after a professor admitted she had lied for years about being black and is actually white. In a post on the platform Medium, Jessica Krug — a history professor at George Washington University in Washington focusing on Africa — said she had been pretending “for the better part” of her adult life. “I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim,” she wrote. One of her former students told CNN that Krug voiced pride in her Bronx roots, but told another student she was from Puerto Rico. Krug said on Medium that her actions were the “very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures.” In a statement on Friday evening the university said: “While the university reviews this situation, Dr Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester.” It did not say what would happen with her.