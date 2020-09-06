Nuclear inspectors gain access to one of two Iran sites

AFP, VIENNA





The UN’s nuclear watchdog on Friday said that Iran had granted its inspectors access to one of two sites where undeclared nuclear activity might have taken place in the early 2000s.

“Iran provided Agency inspectors access to the location to take environmental samples,” an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by Agence France-Presse said.

“The samples will be analysed by laboratories that are part of the Agency’s network,” it added.

One diplomatic source said that the results of this analysis could take up to three months.

An inspection at the second site would take place “later in September 2020,” the report said.

Iran had denied the agency access earlier this year, prompting the IAEA’s board of governors to pass a resolution in June urging Tehran to comply with its requests.

Tehran announced last week that it would allow the IAEA access to the two sites, following a visit by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi.

In a separate report also issued on Friday, the IAEA said that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium now stands at more than 10 times the limit set down in a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The limit was set at 300kg of enriched uranium in a particular compound form, which is the equivalent of 202.8kg of uranium.

Measured against the latter figure, Iran’s stockpile now stands at more than 2,105 kg, the report said.

Iran is also continuing to use more advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium than is permitted under the deal, but the level of enrichment has not gone above that which would be needed for use in a nuclear weapon.

The 2015 deal has been fraying ever since US President Donald Trump dramatically withdrew from it in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran has responded by progressively exceeding limits on its nuclear activities set down in the deal.

The second IAEA report gave an update on another location in Tehran that had not been declared to the agency and where it found uranium particles last year.

The report said that the agency has analyzed samples from the site, the results of which were “not inconsistent” with information provided by Iran about the possible origin of the particles.

“However, the Agency has recently informed Iran that there are a number of other findings for which further clarifications and information need to be provided,” the report said.