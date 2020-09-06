WHO tempers hopes of quick vaccine

CABIN FEVER? Police arrested at least 15 people after protesters linked to a number of conspiracy theories defied Melbourne’s stage-four lockdown to hold a rally

AFP, GENEVA





The WHO on Friday said that it does not expect widespread immunization against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, despite growing expectations in the US, the worst-hit nation, that a vaccine could be released within weeks.

The Geneva-based WHO also insisted it would never endorse a vaccine that is not proven safe and effective, amid concerns over the rush to develop a jab for COVID-19.

The disease has killed more than 879,000 people and infected more than 26 million others worldwide.

The UN health agency welcomed the fact that a “considerable number” of vaccine candidates had entered final stage trials, which typically involve tens of thousands of people, but “in terms of realistic timelines, we are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said.

Russia has already approved a vaccine, and research published in The Lancet medical journal on Friday said that subjects involved in early tests developed antibodies with “no serious adverse events.”

However, scientists cautioned the trials were too small — just 76 participants — to prove safety and effectiveness.

Washington has also urged US states to get ready for a potential vaccine rollout by Nov. 1, sparking concerns that US President Donald Trump’s administration is rushing to begin distributing a vaccine.

In Australia, at least 15 people have been arrested at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance and Albert Park after more than 200 protesters defied the city’s stage-four lockdown to hold an anti-lockdown rally yesterday.

Police in New South Wales also arrested three people at an unauthorised protest in Sydney’s Hyde Park while another protest was held at Sydney’s Olympic Park. Smaller protests were also held in Townsville, Brisbane and Byron Bay.

Organized by a broad coalition of online groups linked by a mish-mash of conspiracy theories, yesterday’s Melbourne protest was planned in defiance of lockdown restrictions, mandates on mask-wearing in Victoria, 5G, vaccinations and “child trafficking and pedophilia.”

Victoria police took a hardline approach, charging five people with incitement for their alleged involvement in organizing the protest.

Among them was Fanos Panayides, a prominent member of Australia’s conspiracy movement and one of the organizers of a similar protest held in Melbourne in May.

Meanwhile, flamboyant former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been taken to hospital with the disease.

He has an early-stage lung infection, but was breathing on his own after being hospitalized in Milan and has not been intubated, his personal physician said on Friday.

Alberto Zangrillo, who is also on the staff of San Raffaele Hospital, where Berlusconi was taken early in the day, said that test results were reassuring and “make us optimistic” for the 83-year-old business mogul’s recovery over the next “hours and days.”

Zangrillo said that he examined Berlusconi at home a day earlier and decided it best to hospitalize him after detecting “bland pulmonary involvement.”

Berlusconi resisted at first — “his mood’s not the best” — but agreed to be hospitalized after hearing the details of his condition, Zangrillo said.

Former Cook Islands prime minister Joseph Williams has died of COVID-19 in Auckland, the New Zealand Ministry of Health said yesterday, taking the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the country to 24.

Williams, who was in his 80s, was a well-known doctor as well as a politician and author, living in New Zealand. He was briefly prime minister of the Cook Islands in 1999 after having served as the South Pacific nation’s minister of health and education.

Additional reporting by Reuters, AP and the Guardian