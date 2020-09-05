World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Second ship survivor found

Authorities racing to find dozens of missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank in a typhoon found a second survivor yesterday, as a more powerful storm drew near. The Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying 6,000 cows, issued a distress call early on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak passed through the area, setting off a search for the 43 crew. A first survivor was found on Wednesday evening and the body of another crew member was recovered early yesterday, as Typhoon Haishen barreled toward the area, but the coast guard said that they found a second survivor yesterday afternoon, a 30-year-old Filipino found in a life raft several kilometers from a remote island in the southwest of the country.

CHINA

Writer to ‘fight to the end’

Chinese-Australian writer Yang Hengjun (楊恆均), 55, detained for espionage by authorities for 18 months, has told family that he has refused to make a false confession, as his case appears to move closer to trial. Yang’s lawyer was on Thursday allowed access to the Beijing detention facility for the first time since Yang was detained in January last year, friends said. “I am innocent and will fight to the end,” Yang said in a message to his family, according to a friend, University of Technology Sydney academic Feng Chongyi (馮崇義). “I will never confess to something I haven’t done.”

GERMANY

Biggest brothel goes bust

One of Europe’s biggest brothels has filed for bankruptcy after being unable to operate for months due to COVID-19 restrictions. The daily Express on Thursday reported that the Pascha brothel in Cologne had used up all of its financial reserves paying for the upkeep of its 10-story building and staff of 60. As part of a wide range of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, prostitution was banned five months ago. Organizations representing sex workers have warned that the closure of brothels would likely force prostitution underground.

MEXICO

Most virus-slain health staff

The country has had more health workers die of COVID-19 than any other country, Amnesty International said on Thursday. At least 7,000 health workers worldwide have died from COVID-19 infections, including 1,320 in Mexico, Amnesty said. Other countries with high mortality rates include the US (1,077), Brazil (634) and India (573). “Many months into the pandemic, health workers are still dying at horrific rates in countries such as Mexico,” Amnesty’s Economic and Social Justice head Steve Cockburn said. “There must be global cooperation to ensure all health workers are provided with adequate protective equipment, so they can continue their vital work without risking their own lives.”