JAPAN
Second ship survivor found
Authorities racing to find dozens of missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank in a typhoon found a second survivor yesterday, as a more powerful storm drew near. The Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying 6,000 cows, issued a distress call early on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak passed through the area, setting off a search for the 43 crew. A first survivor was found on Wednesday evening and the body of another crew member was recovered early yesterday, as Typhoon Haishen barreled toward the area, but the coast guard said that they found a second survivor yesterday afternoon, a 30-year-old Filipino found in a life raft several kilometers from a remote island in the southwest of the country.
CHINA
Writer to ‘fight to the end’
Chinese-Australian writer Yang Hengjun (楊恆均), 55, detained for espionage by authorities for 18 months, has told family that he has refused to make a false confession, as his case appears to move closer to trial. Yang’s lawyer was on Thursday allowed access to the Beijing detention facility for the first time since Yang was detained in January last year, friends said. “I am innocent and will fight to the end,” Yang said in a message to his family, according to a friend, University of Technology Sydney academic Feng Chongyi (馮崇義). “I will never confess to something I haven’t done.”
GERMANY
Biggest brothel goes bust
One of Europe’s biggest brothels has filed for bankruptcy after being unable to operate for months due to COVID-19 restrictions. The daily Express on Thursday reported that the Pascha brothel in Cologne had used up all of its financial reserves paying for the upkeep of its 10-story building and staff of 60. As part of a wide range of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, prostitution was banned five months ago. Organizations representing sex workers have warned that the closure of brothels would likely force prostitution underground.
MEXICO
Most virus-slain health staff
The country has had more health workers die of COVID-19 than any other country, Amnesty International said on Thursday. At least 7,000 health workers worldwide have died from COVID-19 infections, including 1,320 in Mexico, Amnesty said. Other countries with high mortality rates include the US (1,077), Brazil (634) and India (573). “Many months into the pandemic, health workers are still dying at horrific rates in countries such as Mexico,” Amnesty’s Economic and Social Justice head Steve Cockburn said. “There must be global cooperation to ensure all health workers are provided with adequate protective equipment, so they can continue their vital work without risking their own lives.”
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
The Thai government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday announced that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as minister of defense, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (US$722 million) purchase until 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht included in next year’s budget to cover the first of seven annual installments. Funding the submarines has become a hot political issue, with critics saying that the purchases
‘TRAINEES’: The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday defended detention camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kong’s new security legislation, brushing off human rights concerns raised by European nations and cautioning against interference in Chinese affairs. Wang is on his first European tour since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, seeking to revive trade and relations strained by the resulting global health and economic crisis. Speaking in Paris, Wang repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment — even as rights groups and families report continued detentions of Uighurs and the loss
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the