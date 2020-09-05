A mother is suspected of killing five of her children in Germany before attempting suicide by jumping in front of a train on Thursday, police said after the bodies were found.
The children were found in an apartment building in Solingen, police said.
They were three girls aged one, two and three, and two boys aged six and eight.
Photo: Reuters
“We were informed shortly before 2pm that five children had died and this has unfortunately been confirmed,” police spokesman Stefan Weiand said. “At the moment, we believe that the 27-year-old mother appears to be responsible.”
The mother later threw herself under a train in Duesseldorf, about 35km away, suffering serious injuries, Weiand said.
A sixth child, an 11-year-old boy, survived unharmed and is being looked after by family.
Police said in a statement that they were alerted to the case by the children’s grandmother in nearby Moenchengladbach, who had recently been in contact with her daughter.
The mother was not at the apartment when they arrived at the scene, they said.
Asked about reports that medication was involved in the children’s deaths, Weiand said: “We are investigating in that direction.”
“The cause of death is to be determined through investigations and an autopsy,” the statement said.
The 11-year-old boy traveled with his mother to Duesseldorf, police said, and later continued on alone to his grandmother’s home in Moenchengladbach.
It is unclear whether he witnessed her suicide attempt.
“At the moment, we can only assume that — we do not know for sure,” Weiand said, adding that police were still trying to clarify details.
The woman was rescued from between two track beds and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Duesseldorf emergency services wrote on Twitter.
Several police officers could be seen around the apartment building in the early evening, along with ambulances and police vehicles in a cordoned-off area.
Police said that more than 40 officers were dispatched to the scene.
“The family tragedy in Solingen fills me with great sadness and at the moment my thoughts and prayers are with the five small children whose lives were snatched from them so terribly early,” North Rhine-Westphalia Minister of the Interior Herbert Reul told news agency DPA.
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
The Thai government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday announced that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as minister of defense, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (US$722 million) purchase until 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht included in next year’s budget to cover the first of seven annual installments. Funding the submarines has become a hot political issue, with critics saying that the purchases
‘TRAINEES’: The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday defended detention camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kong’s new security legislation, brushing off human rights concerns raised by European nations and cautioning against interference in Chinese affairs. Wang is on his first European tour since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, seeking to revive trade and relations strained by the resulting global health and economic crisis. Speaking in Paris, Wang repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment — even as rights groups and families report continued detentions of Uighurs and the loss
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the