German police find dead children, suspect mother

AFP, SOLINGEN, Germany





A mother is suspected of killing five of her children in Germany before attempting suicide by jumping in front of a train on Thursday, police said after the bodies were found.

The children were found in an apartment building in Solingen, police said.

They were three girls aged one, two and three, and two boys aged six and eight.

A woman places a candle outside the apartment complex where the bodies of five children were found in Solingen, Germany, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“We were informed shortly before 2pm that five children had died and this has unfortunately been confirmed,” police spokesman Stefan Weiand said. “At the moment, we believe that the 27-year-old mother appears to be responsible.”

The mother later threw herself under a train in Duesseldorf, about 35km away, suffering serious injuries, Weiand said.

A sixth child, an 11-year-old boy, survived unharmed and is being looked after by family.

Police said in a statement that they were alerted to the case by the children’s grandmother in nearby Moenchengladbach, who had recently been in contact with her daughter.

The mother was not at the apartment when they arrived at the scene, they said.

Asked about reports that medication was involved in the children’s deaths, Weiand said: “We are investigating in that direction.”

“The cause of death is to be determined through investigations and an autopsy,” the statement said.

The 11-year-old boy traveled with his mother to Duesseldorf, police said, and later continued on alone to his grandmother’s home in Moenchengladbach.

It is unclear whether he witnessed her suicide attempt.

“At the moment, we can only assume that — we do not know for sure,” Weiand said, adding that police were still trying to clarify details.

The woman was rescued from between two track beds and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Duesseldorf emergency services wrote on Twitter.

Several police officers could be seen around the apartment building in the early evening, along with ambulances and police vehicles in a cordoned-off area.

Police said that more than 40 officers were dispatched to the scene.

“The family tragedy in Solingen fills me with great sadness and at the moment my thoughts and prayers are with the five small children whose lives were snatched from them so terribly early,” North Rhine-Westphalia Minister of the Interior Herbert Reul told news agency DPA.