US schoolgirls rely on free Wi-Fi in ‘digital divide’

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





A photograph of two girls so desperate for Internet access to do online schoolwork that they sat outside a California Taco Bell fast food restaurant has spotlighted educational disparity caused by the “digital divide.”

The image of the children, whose faces were covered with heart-shaped graphics to protect their identities, went viral on social media after being shared on Twitter by Los Angeles City Council member-elect Kevin de Leon, a former state senator.

The girls sat cross-legged on a concrete walkway using small laptop devices, as Taco Bell workers wearing face masks gaze at them.

The restaurant is in the agricultural community of Salinas, not far from Silicon Valley.

“Two students sit outside a Taco Bell to use Wi-Fi, so they can ‘go to school’ online,” De Leon wrote on Twitter last week. “This is California, home to Silicon Valley ... but where the digital divide is as deep as ever.”

He added that 40 percent of Latinos in the state lack Internet access, saying that the school-aged generation deserves better.

Taco Bell said that the scene was a “tough reminder of basic inequalities facing our communities” and that the owner of the Salinas restaurant was looking into more ways to support students.

After seeing the tweet last week, Salinas City Elementary School Districtofficials provided the family with a portable Wi-Fi device, spokesman Richard Gebin said.

The district is awaiting delivery of 2,500 more “hotspots” to give to families, it added.

“This is a huge step in bridging the digital divide in our school community,” Gebin said. “Our district has been doing everything we can to reach out to our families in regards to technology.”

A GoFundMe campaign started by a local woman raised more than US$145,000 as of late Thursday.

“No kid should struggle to get educated,” a donor identified as Jose Espinal said. “All they need to be worrying about is to learn. The system and society should provide the rest. We are failing our younger-generation people.”