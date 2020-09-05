A month on, signal in Beirut rubble raises hope

AP, BEIRUT





A pulsing signal was on Thursday detected from under the rubble of a Beirut building that collapsed during the horrific port explosion in the Lebanese capital last month, raising hopes there might be a survivor still buried there.

The effort unfolded after a sniffer dog belonging to the Chilean search and rescue team first detected something as the team was going through Gemmayzeh Street — one of the hardest-hit in the Aug. 4 explosion — and rushed toward the rubble of a building.

The team then used audio detection equipment for signals or heartbeats, and detected what could be a pulse of 18 to 19 beats per minute.

A Chilean rescuer deploys a signal detection machine yesterday as he helps a team searching through building rubble after last month’s explosion in Beirut. Photo: AP

The origin of the signal was not immediately known, but it set off a frantic search and raised new hope.

It is unlikely that any survivors would be found a month after a blast caused by a fire igniting 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the Port of Beirut.

The explosion killed 191 people and injured 6,000 others, and is considered to be one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded.

Thousands of homes were damaged.

“Ninety-nine percent there isn’t anything, but even if there is less than 1 percent hope, we should keep on looking,” civil defense worker Youssef Malah said, adding that he and his men would continue working throughout the night.

A Chilean volunteer said that their equipment identifies breathing and heartbeat from humans, not animals, and it detected a sign of a human.

The worker, who identified himself as Francesco Lermonda, said that it is rare, but not unheard of, for someone to survive under rubble for a month.

As night fell, rescue workers set up light projectors to work through the darkness.

The Lebanese Red Cross set up a tent nearby the search area.

Every now and then, the Chilean team asked people on the streets, including a crowd of journalists watching the operation, to turn off their mobiles and stay quiet for five minutes to avoid interfering with the sounds being detected by their instruments.

Two days after the explosion, a French rescue team and Lebanese civil defense volunteers had looked into the rubble of the same building, where the ground floor used to be a bar.

At the time, they had no reason to believe there were any bodies or survivors left at the site.

In another chilling reminder of the horrific explosion a month ago, the Lebanese military on Thursday said that it discovered more than 3.5 tonnes of ammonium nitrate near the port complex.