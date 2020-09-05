Biden tries calming racist-hit city

‘WE’RE HURTING’: The optics in Kenosha, Wisconsin, offered a contrast from two days earlier when US President Donald Trump delivered his law-and-order message

AFP, KENOSHA, Wisconsin





Former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, on Thursday called out the “underlying racism” in the US as he sought to soothe protest-scarred Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he spoke with a black father who was shot in the back by a white police officer.

Biden spoken for about 15 minutes by telephone with Jacob Blake as the 29-year-old was recovering in hospital, as well as sitting down for a private talk with Blake’s father and other relatives.

“He talked about how nothing was going to defeat him, how whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up,” Biden said of Blake, whose lawyers said he is likely paralyzed from the waist down.

Former US vice president Joe Biden, right, the Democratic presidential candidate, waves to supporters as he departs an event in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Describing himself repeatedly as an optimist, Biden — speaking through a mask — told a small community gathering in Kenosha that the majority of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement for racial equality.

However, he said that US President Donald Trump has fueled the racial animus that has roiled the nation over the past few months.

“Not all his fault,” but Trump’s heated and racially charged language “legitimizes the dark side of human nature,” Biden said at Grace Lutheran Church, where a crowd of mostly masked supporters gathered outside.

The president’s rhetoric has exposed “the underlying racism that is institutionalized in the United States, and still exists, and has existed for 400 years,” he added. “I promise you, win or lose ... I’m going to go down fighting the good fight for racial equality. We’re not going to go down.”

The optics in Wisconsin offered a contrast from two days earlier when Biden’s Republican rival brought his law-and-order message to Kenosha, where he survey damage, and met law enforcement and business owners.

Unlike Biden, Trump did not speak with Blake or his family, and he visited in defiance of pleas by the mayor and state governor, both Democrats, who feared that his presence would stoke tensions.

During Trump’s meeting with police, he equated the demonstrations demanding racial justice with “domestic terror” by violent mobs.

Biden’s visit, his first major trip since June due to months of virus-driven lockdown and restrictions, marks an intensification of his presidential campaign two months before the US election.

The campaign has announced Biden trips to battlegrounds Michigan on Wednesday next week and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11.

As the Democrat emerges more from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Trump is barnstorming across battleground states, telling voters that a Biden administration would leave them less safe and repeating his baseless attacks on the integrity of mail-in voting.

Biden leads Trump in national polling, but the gap is closer in swing states, including Wisconsin, which Trump narrowly flipped from Democrats in his improbable 2016 election victory.

He is no doubt using security fears to hammer home his law-and-order message.

Demonstrations in Kenosha began peacefully the night Blake was shot, but descended into violence for several nights running, before culminating on Aug. 25 when two people were shot dead. A 17-year-old white Trump supporter has been charged with murder.

Trump has refused to condemn the killings or the growing presence of armed vigilantes at protests.

Community leader Tim Mahone, who moderated the roundtable, applauded Biden for presenting a more optimistic vision.

“We’re hurting right now,” Mahone told Biden. “Your leadership is important, in Kenosha and in our country.”