Former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, on Thursday called out the “underlying racism” in the US as he sought to soothe protest-scarred Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he spoke with a black father who was shot in the back by a white police officer.
Biden spoken for about 15 minutes by telephone with Jacob Blake as the 29-year-old was recovering in hospital, as well as sitting down for a private talk with Blake’s father and other relatives.
“He talked about how nothing was going to defeat him, how whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up,” Biden said of Blake, whose lawyers said he is likely paralyzed from the waist down.
Photo: AFP
Describing himself repeatedly as an optimist, Biden — speaking through a mask — told a small community gathering in Kenosha that the majority of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement for racial equality.
However, he said that US President Donald Trump has fueled the racial animus that has roiled the nation over the past few months.
“Not all his fault,” but Trump’s heated and racially charged language “legitimizes the dark side of human nature,” Biden said at Grace Lutheran Church, where a crowd of mostly masked supporters gathered outside.
The president’s rhetoric has exposed “the underlying racism that is institutionalized in the United States, and still exists, and has existed for 400 years,” he added. “I promise you, win or lose ... I’m going to go down fighting the good fight for racial equality. We’re not going to go down.”
The optics in Wisconsin offered a contrast from two days earlier when Biden’s Republican rival brought his law-and-order message to Kenosha, where he survey damage, and met law enforcement and business owners.
Unlike Biden, Trump did not speak with Blake or his family, and he visited in defiance of pleas by the mayor and state governor, both Democrats, who feared that his presence would stoke tensions.
During Trump’s meeting with police, he equated the demonstrations demanding racial justice with “domestic terror” by violent mobs.
Biden’s visit, his first major trip since June due to months of virus-driven lockdown and restrictions, marks an intensification of his presidential campaign two months before the US election.
The campaign has announced Biden trips to battlegrounds Michigan on Wednesday next week and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11.
As the Democrat emerges more from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Trump is barnstorming across battleground states, telling voters that a Biden administration would leave them less safe and repeating his baseless attacks on the integrity of mail-in voting.
Biden leads Trump in national polling, but the gap is closer in swing states, including Wisconsin, which Trump narrowly flipped from Democrats in his improbable 2016 election victory.
He is no doubt using security fears to hammer home his law-and-order message.
Demonstrations in Kenosha began peacefully the night Blake was shot, but descended into violence for several nights running, before culminating on Aug. 25 when two people were shot dead. A 17-year-old white Trump supporter has been charged with murder.
Trump has refused to condemn the killings or the growing presence of armed vigilantes at protests.
Community leader Tim Mahone, who moderated the roundtable, applauded Biden for presenting a more optimistic vision.
“We’re hurting right now,” Mahone told Biden. “Your leadership is important, in Kenosha and in our country.”
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
The Thai government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday announced that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as minister of defense, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (US$722 million) purchase until 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht included in next year’s budget to cover the first of seven annual installments. Funding the submarines has become a hot political issue, with critics saying that the purchases
‘TRAINEES’: The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday defended detention camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kong’s new security legislation, brushing off human rights concerns raised by European nations and cautioning against interference in Chinese affairs. Wang is on his first European tour since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, seeking to revive trade and relations strained by the resulting global health and economic crisis. Speaking in Paris, Wang repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment — even as rights groups and families report continued detentions of Uighurs and the loss
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the