A line of elephants trundles across a dusty landscape in northern Botswana, ears flapping and trunks occasionally brushing the ground. As they pass a motion-activated camera hidden in low shrubbery, photographs record the presence of each elephant.
What makes this group special is that they are all male.
Female elephants are known to form tight family groups led by experienced matriarchs. Males were long assumed to be loners, because they leave their mother’s herd when they reach 10 to 20 years of age.
Photo: AP
A new study shows that teenage males are not anti-social after all. Younger male elephants were seen tagging along behind older males as they travel from place to place. It is more evidence in an emerging body of research that shows older males — like their female counterparts — play an important role in elephants’ complex society.
For the study published on Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers analyzed photographs of 1,264 sightings of male African savannah elephants traveling toward the Boteti River in 2017 and 2018.
They found that younger males seldom traveled alone and older males most often led groups of mixed ages.
“Mature male elephants often take a position at the front of the line when they are leading the group” to streams or seasonal grazing grounds, said Diana Reiss, director of the Animal Behavior and Conservation Program at Hunter College, who was not involved in the study.
“In human societies, grandparents are valued because they make really important contributions — helping with childcare and passing down knowledge gained over decades,” she said. “We’re now learning this pattern is also true for some other long-lived mammals, including dolphins, whales and elephants.”
This is the first such study of African savannah elephants. A paper published last year used motion-activated cameras to describe similar male group dynamics among Asian elephants.
Scientists have long known more about breeding herds of female elephants, said Connie Allen, a biologist at the University of Exeter and a coauthor of the new paper.
“But males also have multifaceted social lives, and their groupings aren’t only shaped by kinship ties,” she said.
When several young orphaned male elephants were introduced into a park in Pilanesberg, South Africa, in the mid-1990s, the young males were extremely aggressive and killed 40 white rhinoceroses.
However, their behavior was moderated after six older male elephants were added to the park.
“In some way, the older males created order, and all that pandemonium was quelled,” said Carl Safina, an ecologist at Stony Brook University, who was not involved in the study. “We’re still learning about how male elephants acquire their cultural understanding of how to act, whom to defer to, and where resources like food and water sources are located.”
Because of their larger size and longer tusks, mature male elephants are most often targeted by poachers and legal trophy hunters in Africa.
Future conservation strategies should take into account the mentorship role that older males play, Allen said.
“Males are more enigmatic, but it turns out they aren’t such loners,” she said.
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
The Thai government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday announced that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as minister of defense, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (US$722 million) purchase until 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht included in next year’s budget to cover the first of seven annual installments. Funding the submarines has become a hot political issue, with critics saying that the purchases
‘TRAINEES’: The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday defended detention camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kong’s new security legislation, brushing off human rights concerns raised by European nations and cautioning against interference in Chinese affairs. Wang is on his first European tour since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, seeking to revive trade and relations strained by the resulting global health and economic crisis. Speaking in Paris, Wang repeated the claim that all those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment — even as rights groups and families report continued detentions of Uighurs and the loss
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the