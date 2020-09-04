World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Tracing to be integrated

Apple and Google plan to integrate contact-tracing software into smartphones as they aim to broaden an initiative to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The technology, first launched in April on Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android system, is meant to alert people through their smartphones when they come into contact with an infected person. Under the change, public health authorities would be able to use the company’s program without building their own apps, and people who sign up for the service would not need to download a separate, stand-alone app.

UNITED STATES

Pelosi accuses salon

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said that she takes responsibility for trusting the word of a San Francisco hair salon that it was OK to come in for a solo visit — even though the city still does not allow indoor beauty services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pelosi called Monday’s visit a “set-up” and said the salon owes her an apology for misrepresenting city health orders. “I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said ... we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday. “As it turns out, it was a set up. I take responsibility for falling for a set up.”

UGANDA

Gorilla birth boom reported

The Uganda Wildlife Authority said that it has recorded a baby boom among gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, with five babies born in just six weeks. The latest, born last week, brought the total born this year to seven. In comparison only three were born last year, it said. “This is highly unusual, it’s an incredible blessing,” Uganda Wildlife Authority spokesman Bashir Hangi said. “As conservationists, we’re chest-thumping, we are excited.” The boom in births was testimony the country’s conservation efforts were succeeding to an extent, despite poaching and other threats, Hangi said.

ITALY

Blanchett prefers ‘actor’

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett on Wednesday said that she would rather be called an actor than an actress. The Australian, who is heading the jury at the Venice film festival, gave her backing to Berlin festival’s decision last week to do away with gendered prizes and only give a best actor award. “I have always referred to myself as an actor,” Blanchett said after being asked about the move to gender-neutral prizes hours before the Venice jamboree began. “I am of the generation where the word actress was used almost always in a pejorative sense. So I claim the other space.”

AUSTRALIA

Woman arrested over post

Victoria police are facing criticism for the arrest on Wednesday of 28-year-old pregnant woman Zoe Buhler in her Ballarat home over a Facebook post, with the Victorian Bar labeling it “disproportionate.” Assistant Police Commissioner Luke Cornelius defended the arrest, saying the officers acted “reasonably.” Police arrested Buhler after she created a “freedom day” event on Facebook encouraging people to protest against COVID-19 lockdowns in the town. She was arrested and charged under section 321G of the state’s Crimes Act 1958, which makes it an offense for a person to “pursue a course of conduct which will involve the commission of an offense.”