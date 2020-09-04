UNITED STATES
Tracing to be integrated
Apple and Google plan to integrate contact-tracing software into smartphones as they aim to broaden an initiative to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The technology, first launched in April on Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android system, is meant to alert people through their smartphones when they come into contact with an infected person. Under the change, public health authorities would be able to use the company’s program without building their own apps, and people who sign up for the service would not need to download a separate, stand-alone app.
UNITED STATES
Pelosi accuses salon
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said that she takes responsibility for trusting the word of a San Francisco hair salon that it was OK to come in for a solo visit — even though the city still does not allow indoor beauty services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pelosi called Monday’s visit a “set-up” and said the salon owes her an apology for misrepresenting city health orders. “I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said ... we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday. “As it turns out, it was a set up. I take responsibility for falling for a set up.”
UGANDA
Gorilla birth boom reported
The Uganda Wildlife Authority said that it has recorded a baby boom among gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, with five babies born in just six weeks. The latest, born last week, brought the total born this year to seven. In comparison only three were born last year, it said. “This is highly unusual, it’s an incredible blessing,” Uganda Wildlife Authority spokesman Bashir Hangi said. “As conservationists, we’re chest-thumping, we are excited.” The boom in births was testimony the country’s conservation efforts were succeeding to an extent, despite poaching and other threats, Hangi said.
ITALY
Blanchett prefers ‘actor’
Hollywood star Cate Blanchett on Wednesday said that she would rather be called an actor than an actress. The Australian, who is heading the jury at the Venice film festival, gave her backing to Berlin festival’s decision last week to do away with gendered prizes and only give a best actor award. “I have always referred to myself as an actor,” Blanchett said after being asked about the move to gender-neutral prizes hours before the Venice jamboree began. “I am of the generation where the word actress was used almost always in a pejorative sense. So I claim the other space.”
AUSTRALIA
Woman arrested over post
Victoria police are facing criticism for the arrest on Wednesday of 28-year-old pregnant woman Zoe Buhler in her Ballarat home over a Facebook post, with the Victorian Bar labeling it “disproportionate.” Assistant Police Commissioner Luke Cornelius defended the arrest, saying the officers acted “reasonably.” Police arrested Buhler after she created a “freedom day” event on Facebook encouraging people to protest against COVID-19 lockdowns in the town. She was arrested and charged under section 321G of the state’s Crimes Act 1958, which makes it an offense for a person to “pursue a course of conduct which will involve the commission of an offense.”
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
Water covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and is crucial to life, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate. The puzzle was a step closer to being solved on Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed. Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, said the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids. According to early models for how the solar system came to be,
RESTRICTIONS BOOSTED: Coffee shops have been restricted to takeout and delivery services, while restaurants are not allowed to offer on-site dining from 9pm to 5am The South Korean government yesterday ramped up efforts to end a strike by thousands of the country’s doctors as Seoul took the unprecedented step of restricting eateries in the capital in a bid to blunt a surge in COVID-19 cases. The South Korean Ministry of Health extended a back-to-work order for doctors to the entire country and filed a complaint with police against at least 10 doctors that it said have not abided by an order that has been in place in Seoul since Wednesday. The escalation in the dispute between doctors and the government comes as South Korean officials grapple with
The Thai government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday announced that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as minister of defense, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (US$722 million) purchase until 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht included in next year’s budget to cover the first of seven annual installments. Funding the submarines has become a hot political issue, with critics saying that the purchases