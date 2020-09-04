Western leaders demanded explanations from Moscow after Germany on Wednesday said that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to “silence” the Russian opposition leader.
The 44-year-old last month became the latest in a long line of defectors and critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin to be poisoned in suspicious circumstances and is now in hospital in Berlin.
Medical tests from the German military’s chemical weapons laboratory had given “unequivocal evidence” that Navalny had been afflicted by military-grade Novichok, a poison first developed by the Soviet Union toward the end of the Cold War.
Photo: Reuters
The findings had prompted “some very serious questions that only Russia can and must answer,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
“It is certain that Alexei Navalny is the victim of a crime,” Merkel said. “He was meant to be silenced and I condemn this in the strongest possible terms.”
The news prompted a fresh round of condemnation from European leaders in an affair that has already sent tensions spiraling between Russia and the West.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Navalny’s poisoning was “outrageous,” while French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves le Drian said that the attack was “shocking and irresponsible.”
EU President Ursula von der Leyen said that it was a “despicable and cowardly act — once again.”
“The Russian people have a right to express their views peacefully without fear of retribution of any kind, and certainly not with chemical agents,” US National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the “shocking” use of a military-grade nerve agent, which he said made “a full and transparent” investigation by Russia even more urgent.
The nerve agent, whose name means “newbie” or “newcomer” in Russian, can be deployed in an ultra-fine powder, liquid or vapor.
It was used against ex-double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in 2018, an assassination attempt that the West believes was ordered by the Kremlin, despite Russia’s denials.
Navalny fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia last month, with aides saying they suspect he drank a cup of spiked tea at the airport.
He was initially treated in a local Siberian hospital, where doctors said they were unable to find any toxic substances in his blood, before he was flown to Berlin for specialized treatment on Aug. 22.
The Kremlin said that Russia was ready to cooperate fully.
“We call on our partners to avoid any politicization of this incident and to rely solely on credible facts, which we hope will be delivered as soon as possible,” the Russian embassy in Berlin said in a statement.
The Charite hospital that has been treating Navalny reported improvements in his condition.
However, the Yale-educated lawyer, who has been Russia’s leading opposition politician for about a decade, is still in an intensive care unit and remains on a ventilator.
Doctors say that over time the body can clear out the nerve agent, which disrupts communication between the brain, the main organs and muscles.
“Recovery is likely to be lengthy. It is still too early to gauge the long-term effects which may arise in relation to this severe poisoning,” the hospital said.
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
Water covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and is crucial to life, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate. The puzzle was a step closer to being solved on Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed. Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, said the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids. According to early models for how the solar system came to be,
RESTRICTIONS BOOSTED: Coffee shops have been restricted to takeout and delivery services, while restaurants are not allowed to offer on-site dining from 9pm to 5am The South Korean government yesterday ramped up efforts to end a strike by thousands of the country’s doctors as Seoul took the unprecedented step of restricting eateries in the capital in a bid to blunt a surge in COVID-19 cases. The South Korean Ministry of Health extended a back-to-work order for doctors to the entire country and filed a complaint with police against at least 10 doctors that it said have not abided by an order that has been in place in Seoul since Wednesday. The escalation in the dispute between doctors and the government comes as South Korean officials grapple with
The Thai government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday announced that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as minister of defense, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (US$722 million) purchase until 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht included in next year’s budget to cover the first of seven annual installments. Funding the submarines has become a hot political issue, with critics saying that the purchases