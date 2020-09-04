Navalny poisoned with Novichok, Germany says

Western leaders demanded explanations from Moscow after Germany on Wednesday said that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to “silence” the Russian opposition leader.

The 44-year-old last month became the latest in a long line of defectors and critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin to be poisoned in suspicious circumstances and is now in hospital in Berlin.

Medical tests from the German military’s chemical weapons laboratory had given “unequivocal evidence” that Navalny had been afflicted by military-grade Novichok, a poison first developed by the Soviet Union toward the end of the Cold War.

The findings had prompted “some very serious questions that only Russia can and must answer,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“It is certain that Alexei Navalny is the victim of a crime,” Merkel said. “He was meant to be silenced and I condemn this in the strongest possible terms.”

The news prompted a fresh round of condemnation from European leaders in an affair that has already sent tensions spiraling between Russia and the West.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Navalny’s poisoning was “outrageous,” while French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves le Drian said that the attack was “shocking and irresponsible.”

EU President Ursula von der Leyen said that it was a “despicable and cowardly act — once again.”

“The Russian people have a right to express their views peacefully without fear of retribution of any kind, and certainly not with chemical agents,” US National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the “shocking” use of a military-grade nerve agent, which he said made “a full and transparent” investigation by Russia even more urgent.

The nerve agent, whose name means “newbie” or “newcomer” in Russian, can be deployed in an ultra-fine powder, liquid or vapor.

It was used against ex-double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in 2018, an assassination attempt that the West believes was ordered by the Kremlin, despite Russia’s denials.

Navalny fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia last month, with aides saying they suspect he drank a cup of spiked tea at the airport.

He was initially treated in a local Siberian hospital, where doctors said they were unable to find any toxic substances in his blood, before he was flown to Berlin for specialized treatment on Aug. 22.

The Kremlin said that Russia was ready to cooperate fully.

“We call on our partners to avoid any politicization of this incident and to rely solely on credible facts, which we hope will be delivered as soon as possible,” the Russian embassy in Berlin said in a statement.

The Charite hospital that has been treating Navalny reported improvements in his condition.

However, the Yale-educated lawyer, who has been Russia’s leading opposition politician for about a decade, is still in an intensive care unit and remains on a ventilator.

Doctors say that over time the body can clear out the nerve agent, which disrupts communication between the brain, the main organs and muscles.

“Recovery is likely to be lengthy. It is still too early to gauge the long-term effects which may arise in relation to this severe poisoning,” the hospital said.