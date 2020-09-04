Zimbabwe investigating deaths of elephants

AP, HARARE





The number of elephants dying in western Zimbabwe from a suspected bacterial infection, possibly from eating poisonous plants, has risen to 22, and “more deaths are expected,” a spokesman for the nation’s parks agency said on Wednesday.

Most of the elephants dying in the Pandamasue Forest, between the vast Hwange National Park and the Victoria Falls, were young or weak, Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo said.

With food scarce, younger elephants that cannot reach higher tree branches “end up eating everything and some of the vegetation that they eat might be poisonous,” Farawo told reporters.

Elephants stand near a watering hole in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe on Oct. 23 last year. Photo: Reuters

The problem could persist through the dry season, he said.

Zimbabwe has faced water shortages in the past few years, leaving animals with less water and vegetation for food, he said.

Apart from possible bacterial infection, some of the animals could be dying due to the stress of walking long distances for food and water, Farawo said.

Overpopulation had become “the biggest threat” to the survival of wildlife in the southern African country’s parks, he said.

The “animals are becoming a threat to themselves,” he said.

The dead young elephants were found with their tusks still on their bodies, ruling out poaching.

Investigations would also try to establish if there is a link between the deaths and those reported in neighboring Botswana.

Farawo said that so far “there is no evidence to link the Botswana incident and what is happening in Zimbabwe.”

Scientists are investigating the deaths last month of more than 275 elephants in the Okavango Delta area of Botswana.

Poaching, poisoning and anthrax have also been ruled out in those deaths.

Animal welfare groups such as the African Wildlife Foundation, have expressed “concern” at the deaths of elephants in Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Parks rangers should urgently remove and destroy the carcasses of the elephants that are in close proximity to human settlements “to prevent any potential transfer of pathogens as a precautionary measure,” African Wildlife Foundation vice president of species conservation and science Philip Muruthi said.