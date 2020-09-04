The number of elephants dying in western Zimbabwe from a suspected bacterial infection, possibly from eating poisonous plants, has risen to 22, and “more deaths are expected,” a spokesman for the nation’s parks agency said on Wednesday.
Most of the elephants dying in the Pandamasue Forest, between the vast Hwange National Park and the Victoria Falls, were young or weak, Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo said.
With food scarce, younger elephants that cannot reach higher tree branches “end up eating everything and some of the vegetation that they eat might be poisonous,” Farawo told reporters.
Photo: Reuters
The problem could persist through the dry season, he said.
Zimbabwe has faced water shortages in the past few years, leaving animals with less water and vegetation for food, he said.
Apart from possible bacterial infection, some of the animals could be dying due to the stress of walking long distances for food and water, Farawo said.
Overpopulation had become “the biggest threat” to the survival of wildlife in the southern African country’s parks, he said.
The “animals are becoming a threat to themselves,” he said.
The dead young elephants were found with their tusks still on their bodies, ruling out poaching.
Investigations would also try to establish if there is a link between the deaths and those reported in neighboring Botswana.
Farawo said that so far “there is no evidence to link the Botswana incident and what is happening in Zimbabwe.”
Scientists are investigating the deaths last month of more than 275 elephants in the Okavango Delta area of Botswana.
Poaching, poisoning and anthrax have also been ruled out in those deaths.
Animal welfare groups such as the African Wildlife Foundation, have expressed “concern” at the deaths of elephants in Botswana and Zimbabwe.
Parks rangers should urgently remove and destroy the carcasses of the elephants that are in close proximity to human settlements “to prevent any potential transfer of pathogens as a precautionary measure,” African Wildlife Foundation vice president of species conservation and science Philip Muruthi said.
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
Water covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and is crucial to life, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate. The puzzle was a step closer to being solved on Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed. Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, said the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids. According to early models for how the solar system came to be,
RESTRICTIONS BOOSTED: Coffee shops have been restricted to takeout and delivery services, while restaurants are not allowed to offer on-site dining from 9pm to 5am The South Korean government yesterday ramped up efforts to end a strike by thousands of the country’s doctors as Seoul took the unprecedented step of restricting eateries in the capital in a bid to blunt a surge in COVID-19 cases. The South Korean Ministry of Health extended a back-to-work order for doctors to the entire country and filed a complaint with police against at least 10 doctors that it said have not abided by an order that has been in place in Seoul since Wednesday. The escalation in the dispute between doctors and the government comes as South Korean officials grapple with
The Thai government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday announced that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as minister of defense, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (US$722 million) purchase until 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht included in next year’s budget to cover the first of seven annual installments. Funding the submarines has become a hot political issue, with critics saying that the purchases