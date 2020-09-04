Chinese diplomats in the US face new limits on travel and meetings, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.
Under the new rules, senior Chinese diplomats must get approval to visit university campuses or meet with local officials, the US Department of State said in a statement.
Also, any Chinese-hosted cultural events outside of consular posts would need approval if the audience is larger than 50 people.
Photo: Reuters
The department would require that diplomatic social media accounts are identified as government-controlled.
“We’re simply demanding reciprocity,” Pompeo told reporters, indicating that the US restrictions would be lifted if China removes its requirements. “Access for our diplomats in China should be reflective of the access that Chinese diplomats in the United States have.”
It is only the latest in a series of aggressive actions — from economic sanctions to trade limits to diplomatic condemnation — that the administration of US President Donald Trump has imposed on China.
The Chinese embassy in Washington said that the US “has imposed yet another unjustified restriction and barrier on Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel.”
In an e-mailed statement responding to the new rules, the embassy urged the US “to correct its mistake, revoke this decision, and provide support and facilitation for Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel in the US to perform their duties.”
Meanwhile, Pompeo said that the US is imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and another official of the organization over their refusal to stop investigating Americans on allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan.
The sanctions were denounced by the court.
Pompeo announced the moves as part of the administration’s pushback against the tribunal, based in The Hague, for investigations into the US and its allies.
The sanctions include a freeze on assets held in the US or subject to US law, and target Bensouda and the court’s head of jurisdiction, Phakiso Mochochoko.
Pompeo said that the ICC, to which the US has never been a party, was “a thoroughly broken and corrupt institution.”
“We will not tolerate its illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction,” Pompeo told reporters.
In addition to the sanctions imposed on Bensouda and Mochochoko, Pompeo said that people who provide them with “material support” in investigating Americans could also face US penalties.
The ICC decried the step as an assault on the rule of law and the international system set up by the Treaty of Rome that created the tribunal in 2002.
The sanctions “are another attempt to interfere with the court’s judicial and prosecutorial independence, and crucial work to address grave crimes of concern to the international community,” the ICC said in a statement. “These coercive acts, directed at an international judicial institution and its civil servants, are unprecedented and constitute serious attacks.”
Additional reporting by AP
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
Water covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and is crucial to life, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate. The puzzle was a step closer to being solved on Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed. Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, said the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids. According to early models for how the solar system came to be,
RESTRICTIONS BOOSTED: Coffee shops have been restricted to takeout and delivery services, while restaurants are not allowed to offer on-site dining from 9pm to 5am The South Korean government yesterday ramped up efforts to end a strike by thousands of the country’s doctors as Seoul took the unprecedented step of restricting eateries in the capital in a bid to blunt a surge in COVID-19 cases. The South Korean Ministry of Health extended a back-to-work order for doctors to the entire country and filed a complaint with police against at least 10 doctors that it said have not abided by an order that has been in place in Seoul since Wednesday. The escalation in the dispute between doctors and the government comes as South Korean officials grapple with
The Thai government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday announced that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as minister of defense, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (US$722 million) purchase until 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht included in next year’s budget to cover the first of seven annual installments. Funding the submarines has become a hot political issue, with critics saying that the purchases