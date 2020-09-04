When Japanese military leaders climbed aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945, the battleship was packed with US sailors eager to see the end of World War II.
On Wednesday, the 75th anniversary of the surrender, some of those same men who served the US were not allowed to return to the Missouri, now the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commemoration initially was supposed to be a blockbuster event with parades, movie premieres, galas and thousands of people honoring the veterans in their 90s or beyond.
Photo: AP
However, the ceremony was scaled down to about 50 people, with local veterans and government officials gathering on the Missouri in masks. The names were read of surviving World War II veterans, including 14 who were on the ship the day that the Japanese surrendered.
Jerry Pedersen, 95, was one of them, watching history unfold as a young US Marine.
He and his comrades who live in the mainland US watched a livestream of the ceremony from home instead of on the decks of the battleship as planned.
“Well, I was very disappointed, yes. I was hoping to maybe see a friend or two,” he said. “I just want to share with at least my family and a couple of other folks some of the feelings that I was going to express when I got there.”
Those feelings are complicated, said Pedersen, who dedicated his life to peace after the war ended.
“War must not happen again,” he said, recalling the words uttered by US General Douglas MacArthur on the day the Japanese surrendered.
However, “we’re still oscillating on many of the things that are necessary to bring us peace,” Pedersen said.
He wore a blue Marine uniform recently sent to him for the ceremony as he watched the event from a laptop at his son’s house in rural West Sacramento, California.
His three adult children, their spouses and some grandchildren gathered around the computer, clapping and hooting when his name was called.
Pedersen smiled and gave a fist pump.
“For me, it was the end of the killing, the war that had taken millions of soldiers and many, many, many millions of civilians in wars in Europe and finally in the Pacific that came to an end that day. And we were celebrating,” he told reporters.
“I had the feeling that day. I made a pact with myself that I’m going to be a peacemaker in my life,” said Pedersen, who went to college after the war, got his doctorate and became a minister.
Pedersen watched remotely as war-era planes flew over Pearl Harbor, and video messages played from veterans and others in a tribute to those who could not attend or had passed away.
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he was honored to “commemorate and reflect on the sacrifices and victories of our service members and allies, who helped fight for and secure peace.”
Separately, China yesterday commemorated the anniversary of the end of the war, during which it endured an invasion and occupation of much of its territory by Japan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) led government officials in a minute of silence and presentation of floral wreaths at a memorial hall dedicated to soldiers and civilians who participated in the struggle.
Japan launched an invasion of China in 1937, marked by urban warfare and atrocities such as the notorious Rape of Nanjing.
While armies of then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) fought most of the major battles, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) guerrillas under Mao Zedong (毛澤東) forced Japan to divert soldiers and resources from battlefields elsewhere with low-level engagements.
Although Japan formally surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, China marks the end of the war on Sept. 3, when it first held nationwide celebrations.
The CCP swept to power in China in 1949 following renewed civil war against the KMT, which Chiang relocated to Taiwan.
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
Water covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and is crucial to life, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate. The puzzle was a step closer to being solved on Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed. Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, said the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids. According to early models for how the solar system came to be,
RESTRICTIONS BOOSTED: Coffee shops have been restricted to takeout and delivery services, while restaurants are not allowed to offer on-site dining from 9pm to 5am The South Korean government yesterday ramped up efforts to end a strike by thousands of the country’s doctors as Seoul took the unprecedented step of restricting eateries in the capital in a bid to blunt a surge in COVID-19 cases. The South Korean Ministry of Health extended a back-to-work order for doctors to the entire country and filed a complaint with police against at least 10 doctors that it said have not abided by an order that has been in place in Seoul since Wednesday. The escalation in the dispute between doctors and the government comes as South Korean officials grapple with
The Thai government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the national budget. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri yesterday announced that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as minister of defense, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (US$722 million) purchase until 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht included in next year’s budget to cover the first of seven annual installments. Funding the submarines has become a hot political issue, with critics saying that the purchases