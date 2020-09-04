Events mark 75 years since WWII end

MINISTER’S MISSION: An ex-US Marine who witnessed Japan’s surrender said ‘war must not happen again,’ but added: We are still oscillating on key things for peace

AP, HONOLULU and BEIJING





When Japanese military leaders climbed aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945, the battleship was packed with US sailors eager to see the end of World War II.

On Wednesday, the 75th anniversary of the surrender, some of those same men who served the US were not allowed to return to the Missouri, now the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commemoration initially was supposed to be a blockbuster event with parades, movie premieres, galas and thousands of people honoring the veterans in their 90s or beyond.

Sailors stand at attention as the USS Michael Murphy guided-missile destroyer passes the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Honolulu on Wednesday during a ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the Japanese surrender that ended World War II. Photo: AP

However, the ceremony was scaled down to about 50 people, with local veterans and government officials gathering on the Missouri in masks. The names were read of surviving World War II veterans, including 14 who were on the ship the day that the Japanese surrendered.

Jerry Pedersen, 95, was one of them, watching history unfold as a young US Marine.

He and his comrades who live in the mainland US watched a livestream of the ceremony from home instead of on the decks of the battleship as planned.

“Well, I was very disappointed, yes. I was hoping to maybe see a friend or two,” he said. “I just want to share with at least my family and a couple of other folks some of the feelings that I was going to express when I got there.”

Those feelings are complicated, said Pedersen, who dedicated his life to peace after the war ended.

“War must not happen again,” he said, recalling the words uttered by US General Douglas MacArthur on the day the Japanese surrendered.

However, “we’re still oscillating on many of the things that are necessary to bring us peace,” Pedersen said.

He wore a blue Marine uniform recently sent to him for the ceremony as he watched the event from a laptop at his son’s house in rural West Sacramento, California.

His three adult children, their spouses and some grandchildren gathered around the computer, clapping and hooting when his name was called.

Pedersen smiled and gave a fist pump.

“For me, it was the end of the killing, the war that had taken millions of soldiers and many, many, many millions of civilians in wars in Europe and finally in the Pacific that came to an end that day. And we were celebrating,” he told reporters.

“I had the feeling that day. I made a pact with myself that I’m going to be a peacemaker in my life,” said Pedersen, who went to college after the war, got his doctorate and became a minister.

Pedersen watched remotely as war-era planes flew over Pearl Harbor, and video messages played from veterans and others in a tribute to those who could not attend or had passed away.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he was honored to “commemorate and reflect on the sacrifices and victories of our service members and allies, who helped fight for and secure peace.”

Separately, China yesterday commemorated the anniversary of the end of the war, during which it endured an invasion and occupation of much of its territory by Japan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) led government officials in a minute of silence and presentation of floral wreaths at a memorial hall dedicated to soldiers and civilians who participated in the struggle.

Japan launched an invasion of China in 1937, marked by urban warfare and atrocities such as the notorious Rape of Nanjing.

While armies of then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) fought most of the major battles, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) guerrillas under Mao Zedong (毛澤東) forced Japan to divert soldiers and resources from battlefields elsewhere with low-level engagements.

Although Japan formally surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, China marks the end of the war on Sept. 3, when it first held nationwide celebrations.

The CCP swept to power in China in 1949 following renewed civil war against the KMT, which Chiang relocated to Taiwan.