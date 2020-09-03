World News Quick Take

CHINA

School issues attire guide

A university sparked outrage at the start of the academic year this week as female students discovered that they were not supposed to wear anything deemed overly revealing on grounds that it could arouse “temptation.” On Aug. 1, Guangxi University published a 50-point safety guide for incoming first-year female students, including a dress code that suggested women were responsible for sexual harassment or even assault. “Don’t wear overly revealing tops or skirts. Don’t wear low-cut dresses or expose your waist or back, to avoid creating temptation,” the guide said.

AUSTRALIA

Snakes fall through ceiling

A man returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate. David Tait entered his home in Laceys Creek in Queensland state on Monday and found a large chunk of his ceiling lying on his kitchen table. “I knew we hadn’t had rain, so I looked around to find what had caused it,” Tait told Nine Network television on Tuesday. He soon found two culprits — non-venomous carpet pythons 2.8m and 2.5m long — that had slithered into a bedroom and living room. The snakes have an estimated combined weight of 45kg. Snake catcher Steven Brown was called to remove the two snakes. “I would assume that it was two males fighting over a female that was nearby in the roof,” Brown said. He said the female could still be in the ceiling or nearby. The males were returned to the wild, but the suspected third snake has not been found.

UNITED STATES

Pelosi salon visit slammed

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing criticism over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement. “The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.” Footage aired by Fox News showed Pelosi, her mask around her neck rather than on her face, walking through the establishment. A stylist follows her, wearing a mask. The owner said she considered the service “a slap in the face” to business owners who have been forced to close.

UNITED STATES

Jet pack incident probed

The FBI on Tuesday said that it had launched a probe after pilots landing at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend reported seeing a person in a jet pack flying right next to them. “The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what may have occurred,” FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said in a statement. At least two airline crews approaching the airport on Sunday evening reported seeing the jet pack flying in the path of incoming jets. “Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack,” an American Airlines pilot on his final approach to the airport said in a radio transmission broadcast on local television. “We just saw the guy passing by us in the jet pack,” a second pilot from a different airline is heard saying. “Only in LA,” an air traffic controller said.