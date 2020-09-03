CHINA
School issues attire guide
A university sparked outrage at the start of the academic year this week as female students discovered that they were not supposed to wear anything deemed overly revealing on grounds that it could arouse “temptation.” On Aug. 1, Guangxi University published a 50-point safety guide for incoming first-year female students, including a dress code that suggested women were responsible for sexual harassment or even assault. “Don’t wear overly revealing tops or skirts. Don’t wear low-cut dresses or expose your waist or back, to avoid creating temptation,” the guide said.
AUSTRALIA
Snakes fall through ceiling
A man returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate. David Tait entered his home in Laceys Creek in Queensland state on Monday and found a large chunk of his ceiling lying on his kitchen table. “I knew we hadn’t had rain, so I looked around to find what had caused it,” Tait told Nine Network television on Tuesday. He soon found two culprits — non-venomous carpet pythons 2.8m and 2.5m long — that had slithered into a bedroom and living room. The snakes have an estimated combined weight of 45kg. Snake catcher Steven Brown was called to remove the two snakes. “I would assume that it was two males fighting over a female that was nearby in the roof,” Brown said. He said the female could still be in the ceiling or nearby. The males were returned to the wild, but the suspected third snake has not been found.
UNITED STATES
Pelosi salon visit slammed
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing criticism over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement. “The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.” Footage aired by Fox News showed Pelosi, her mask around her neck rather than on her face, walking through the establishment. A stylist follows her, wearing a mask. The owner said she considered the service “a slap in the face” to business owners who have been forced to close.
UNITED STATES
Jet pack incident probed
The FBI on Tuesday said that it had launched a probe after pilots landing at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend reported seeing a person in a jet pack flying right next to them. “The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what may have occurred,” FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said in a statement. At least two airline crews approaching the airport on Sunday evening reported seeing the jet pack flying in the path of incoming jets. “Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack,” an American Airlines pilot on his final approach to the airport said in a radio transmission broadcast on local television. “We just saw the guy passing by us in the jet pack,” a second pilot from a different airline is heard saying. “Only in LA,” an air traffic controller said.
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
Water covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and is crucial to life, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate. The puzzle was a step closer to being solved on Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed. Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, said the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids. According to early models for how the solar system came to be,
RESTRICTIONS BOOSTED: Coffee shops have been restricted to takeout and delivery services, while restaurants are not allowed to offer on-site dining from 9pm to 5am The South Korean government yesterday ramped up efforts to end a strike by thousands of the country’s doctors as Seoul took the unprecedented step of restricting eateries in the capital in a bid to blunt a surge in COVID-19 cases. The South Korean Ministry of Health extended a back-to-work order for doctors to the entire country and filed a complaint with police against at least 10 doctors that it said have not abided by an order that has been in place in Seoul since Wednesday. The escalation in the dispute between doctors and the government comes as South Korean officials grapple with