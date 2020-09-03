Plume spews from Texas rig; weather hampers response

AP, CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas





Efforts to stem a plume spewing on Tuesday from an offshore natural gas well platform off Texas have been hampered by rough waters, but officials say the environmental impact has been minimal.

The US Coast Guard said that in addition to the plume, a sound like a jet engine came from the uncrewed platform about 5km from Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Hailye Reynolds said that “very rough” waters caused by high winds have meant that no one has been able to reach the platform by boat.

Reynolds said that coast guard personnel had not seen any environmental impact to the shoreline, but that there was a light natural gas sheen surrounding the platform, which is 91m by 30m.

“It’s not a big concern because it’s very light and usually natural gas just evaporates upon impact, so we’re not too concerned,” Reynolds said.

The coast guard said that the platform is owned by Houston-based Magellan E&P Holdings.

The company referred questions to Witt O’Brien’s, which is handling Magellan’s operational response to the incident.

Witt O’Brien’s spokesman Sean Fitzgerald said that it is working closely with the coast guard.

He said they did not yet know what caused the well to begin emitting the plume of natural gas, water and condensate.