Efforts to stem a plume spewing on Tuesday from an offshore natural gas well platform off Texas have been hampered by rough waters, but officials say the environmental impact has been minimal.
The US Coast Guard said that in addition to the plume, a sound like a jet engine came from the uncrewed platform about 5km from Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island.
Coast Guard spokeswoman Hailye Reynolds said that “very rough” waters caused by high winds have meant that no one has been able to reach the platform by boat.
Reynolds said that coast guard personnel had not seen any environmental impact to the shoreline, but that there was a light natural gas sheen surrounding the platform, which is 91m by 30m.
“It’s not a big concern because it’s very light and usually natural gas just evaporates upon impact, so we’re not too concerned,” Reynolds said.
The coast guard said that the platform is owned by Houston-based Magellan E&P Holdings.
The company referred questions to Witt O’Brien’s, which is handling Magellan’s operational response to the incident.
Witt O’Brien’s spokesman Sean Fitzgerald said that it is working closely with the coast guard.
He said they did not yet know what caused the well to begin emitting the plume of natural gas, water and condensate.
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
Water covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and is crucial to life, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate. The puzzle was a step closer to being solved on Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed. Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, said the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids. According to early models for how the solar system came to be,
RESTRICTIONS BOOSTED: Coffee shops have been restricted to takeout and delivery services, while restaurants are not allowed to offer on-site dining from 9pm to 5am The South Korean government yesterday ramped up efforts to end a strike by thousands of the country’s doctors as Seoul took the unprecedented step of restricting eateries in the capital in a bid to blunt a surge in COVID-19 cases. The South Korean Ministry of Health extended a back-to-work order for doctors to the entire country and filed a complaint with police against at least 10 doctors that it said have not abided by an order that has been in place in Seoul since Wednesday. The escalation in the dispute between doctors and the government comes as South Korean officials grapple with