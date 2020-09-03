New Zealand Minister of Justice Andrew Little yesterday said that the nation is confronting cyberattacks on an unprecedented scale, targeting everything from the stock market to the weather service.
Little said in an interview with The Associated Press that tracking down the perpetrators of the attacks in recent weeks would be extremely difficult, as the distributed denial-of-service attacks are being routed through thousands of computers.
One line of investigation is the e-mails sent to people in some of the targeted organizations demanding a ransom in exchange for stopping the attacks, Little said.
Photo: AP
The official advice is that a ransom should never be paid.
Little said that he has been told that the sheer volume of data used by the attackers is unprecedented.
New Zealand’s foreign spy agency, the Government Communications Security Bureau, is helping with the investigation and working to protect companies targeted in what it says appears to be part of a global campaign.
The attacks stopped share trading for up to several hours at a time over four days last week. Private company NZX, which hosts the market, said that it halted trading to maintain market integrity because the attacks prevented it from publishing market announcements.
The attackers had found vulnerabilities in the stock market’s operations, Little said.
“That motivated them to continue the attack, and they picked on other organizations as well,” he said.
One of those was the bank TSB, which was hit on Tuesday.
The attack disrupted some of its services, but it had a plan in place and the bank remained sound, TSB chief executive officer Donna Cooper said.
Another bank, Westpac, said that it successfully repelled an attack two weeks ago and had not been hit again since.
News organizations Stuff and RNZ reported that they had repelled attacks over the weekend.
The weather organization MetService was also hit this week, switching its Web site to a stripped-down version to stay online.
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost
Water covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and is crucial to life, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate. The puzzle was a step closer to being solved on Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed. Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, said the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids. According to early models for how the solar system came to be,
RESTRICTIONS BOOSTED: Coffee shops have been restricted to takeout and delivery services, while restaurants are not allowed to offer on-site dining from 9pm to 5am The South Korean government yesterday ramped up efforts to end a strike by thousands of the country’s doctors as Seoul took the unprecedented step of restricting eateries in the capital in a bid to blunt a surge in COVID-19 cases. The South Korean Ministry of Health extended a back-to-work order for doctors to the entire country and filed a complaint with police against at least 10 doctors that it said have not abided by an order that has been in place in Seoul since Wednesday. The escalation in the dispute between doctors and the government comes as South Korean officials grapple with