SOUTH KOREA
BTS tops Billboard chart
K-pop band BTS on Monday roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the US, becoming the first South Korean pop act to debut at No. 1. Dynamite, the first all-English-language single from the seven-member boy band, notched 33.9 million US streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, according to Nielsen Music data. The band also scored the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do in September 2017. The band took to Twitter to thank their fans, and in response to a congratulatory statement from President Moon Jae-in, said the song was aimed at helping rejuvenate cities around the world.
RUSSIA
COVID-19 cases top 1m
The nation’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases yesterday surpassed 1 million, as authorities reported 4,729 new cases. The nation has the fourth-largest caseload in the world after the US, Brazil and India. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is much higher than all reported figures due to limited testing, missed mild cases and concealment of cases by some governments, among other factors. As of yesterday, the nation had lifted most lockdown restrictions in major regions.
MAURITIUS
Two killed in spill cleanup
Two crewmembers from a tugboat involved in cleaning up an oil spill were killed late on Monday when their vessel collided with a barge in bad weather, Labor Party lawmaker Mahend Gungerpersad said yesterday. Four other crewmembers were rescued by helicopter and two were still missing, the opposition lawmaker said. “This incident is going to add to the prevailing anger,” he said, referring to weekend protests over the handling of the operation to contain the oil spill and the deaths of dozens of dolphins in the area. Japanese bulk carrier the MV Wakashio struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island nation’s coast in July, spilling thousands of tonnes of crude oil into the sea and choking marine life in a pristine lagoon.
SOUTH KOREA
Two intel officers charged
Two military intelligence officers have been indicted on charges of raping a North Korean defector, the Ministry of Defense said yesterday. The victim filed a criminal complaint last year, and her lawyer said at the time that she became pregnant twice and was pressured to have abortions, Yonhap news agency reported. A Defense Intelligence Command lieutenant colonel and master sergeant were indicted by military prosecutors on various charges of sexually assaulting and raping the woman between May 2018 and February last year, a ministry statement said. At the time, the woman was under their protection and supervision for espionage operations, the statement added.
UNITED STATES
Bear prowls California store
Shoppers at the Kings Beach Safeway by Lake Tahoe in California found an otherwise routine trip to the store on Tuesday last week disrupted by an inquisitive bear in the produce aisle, video footage posted online showed. “We were just calmly arriving at the store. I didn’t even imagine what we were going to find,” said shopper Rubi Nevarez, who provided video to Reuters. “As far as I know, this is the second time this has happened.” Local media reported a bear visited the same store on Aug. 21 — and exited with a bag of tortilla chips. It was not clear what the bear was looking for, but it left without a fuss in the end.
