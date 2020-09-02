Focus of US campaigns shifts to safety

‘TOXIC’: With Donald Trump accusing him of being a radical, Joe Biden countered that it was the US president who was fomenting violence and poisoning the nation’s values

AP, PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania





The battle over who can keep Americans safe after recent deadly protests has emerged as the sharpest dividing line for the US presidential campaign’s final weeks, with former US vice president Joe Biden on Monday condemning the violence and US President Donald Trump defending a supporter accused of fatally shooting two men.

While the US president blamed Biden, his Democratic foe, for siding with “anarchists,” Biden, in his most direct attacks yet, accused Trump of causing the divisions that have ignited the violence.

He delivered an uncharacteristically blistering speech and distanced himself from radical forces involved in altercations.

Supporters cheer and hold up signs outside Mill 19 on the Hazelwood Greenway, where former US vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was speaking inside the building to a small group on Monday. Photo: AP / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Biden said of Trump: “He doesn’t want to shed light, he wants to generate heat, and he’s stoking violence in our cities. He can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it.”

Trump blames radical troublemakers whom he says are stirred up and backed by Biden. However, when he was asked about one of his own supporters who was charged with killing two men during the mayhem in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he declined to denounce the killings and suggested that 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

After a confrontation in which he fatally shot one man, Rittenhouse fell while being chased by people trying to disarm him, police said.

“That was an interesting situation,” Trump said. “He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like, and he fell. And then they very violently attacked him... He was in very big trouble. He would have been — you probably would’ve been killed.”

Trump’s refusal to condemn the shootings could add to tensions in Kenosha which he was scheduled to visit yesterday, despite pleases from Wiscon’s Democratic governor to stay away for fears of sparking further tumult.

In Kenosha, the US National Guard has been deployed to quell demonstrations in response to the police shooting of black American Jacob Blake.

Trump said his appearance could “increase enthusiasm” in Wisconsin, which is a hotly contested battleground state in the presidential race.

Biden saw Trump’s impact far differently, accusing the president of “poisoning” the nation’s values.

In a statement after Trump’s news conference comments, he said: “Today, I traveled to Pittsburgh to explain how the president was making America less safe — on COVID, on the economy, on crime, on racism, on violence — and reiterated my clear message that violence is not the answer to any of these problems.”

“Tonight, the president declined to rebuke violence. He wouldn’t even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it,” he added.

In Pittsburgh, Biden also tried to refocus the race on what has been its defining theme — Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has left more than 180,000 Americans dead — after a multiday onslaught by the president’s team to make the campaign about the violence rattling American cities.

Biden has largely remained near his home in Delaware to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but he stepped out in a new phase of his campaign on Monday, making a speech in Pittsburgh and a brief stop at a local firehouse.

Trump and his campaign team believe that the more the national discourse is about anything other than the virus, the better it is for the president. They have seized upon the recent unrest in Portland, Oregon — where a Trump supporter was shot and killed — and Kenosha, leaning hard into a defense of law and order while suggesting that Biden is powerless to stop extremists.

Biden rejected the charge, firmly decrying the clashes.

Set aside on Monday were his lofty appeals about the “soul of the nation,” a staple of his usual stump speech, replaced by an urgent call for action and his fierce accusation that Trump was a “toxic presence in this nation for four years” who was “poisoning the values this nation has always held dear, poisoning our very democracy.”

The president and his team continued to hammer away on what they believe is a powerful electoral argument, contending that Biden is in thrall to leftist forces and emphasizing chaotic protest images they believe could send worried suburban and senior voters back to Trump’s column.

This time, Biden pulled no punches about the violence.

“It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted,” he said.

Leaning on his own 47-year career in politics to defend himself against Republican attacks, he said: “You know me. You know my heart. You know my story, my family’s story. Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”

Even as Trump is “trying to scare America,” what is really causing the nation’s fear is Trump’s own failures, he said.

“You want to talk about fear? They’re afraid they’re going to get COVID, they’re afraid they’re going to get sick and die,” he said.