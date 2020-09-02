Hong Kong yesterday launched a mass COVID-19 testing scheme, but calls for millions to take up the offer have been undermined by deep distrust of the government following China’s crushing of the territory’s democracy movement.
The free voluntary tests are part of an attempt to stamp out a third wave of infections that began in late June and saw the densely populated territory reimpose economically painful social distancing measures.
However, the program has been hampered by a limited response due to the involvement of mainland Chinese testing firms and doctors — and swirling public fears of the harvesting of data and DNA as Beijing cracks down on calls for democratic reform.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Since registration began on Saturday, 510,000 people have signed up — about 7 percent of the territory’s 7.5 million population.
About 10,000 people were tested yesterday morning, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said, including government ministers.
“It will help Hong Kong emerge from the pandemic unscathed and is conducive to the resumption of daily activities,” she told reporters.
However, health experts advising the government have said as many as 5 million people might need to be tested to comprehensively uncover hidden transmissions and end the current wave.
Hong Kong has recorded just more than 4,800 infections since the virus first hit the territory in late January, but about 75 percent of those cases were detected since the start of July.
“I am doing this for myself and for others,” Winnie Chan, a mother in her 30s, told reporters as she entered a test center. “I am confident and I support the government’s policy.”
Others said they had no plans to sign up.
“I think it’s a waste of time,” local resident Emily Li told reporters. “The government can’t convince me in terms of the effectiveness of the testing program.”
Authorities have billed the scheme as a benevolent public health initiative made possible with Chinese help.
However, the involvement of teams and labs from the mainland has sent the rumor mills into overdrive and compounded fears of Beijing’s surveillance state, which uses biometric data to monitor its citizens.
Some prominent Hong Kong health experts have questioned the efficacy of a mass testing program, arguing that more targeted monitoring of at-risk and vulnerable communities would be a better use of resources.
They have also raised concerns that the act of testing so many people might itself help spread the virus in a territory where emergency rules forbid more than two people gathering in public.
A group of pro-democracy politicians and lawmakers, including Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), have called on the public to boycott the test.
They voiced fears of mass DNA harvesting and concerns Hong Kong might introduce a mandatory health code system like those used on the mainland.
The Hong Kong government has repeatedly rejected those concerns, denying DNA would be taken and insisting that no tests would go to mainland labs.
Lam has slammed those opposed to the testing scheme as “active anti-Beijing, anti-government members” who “will not spare any chance to create troubles and stir up confrontations even when it comes to a public health issue.”
Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office called those opposed to testing “anti-China radicals” with a “vile disregard” for public health.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost