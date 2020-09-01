World News Quick Take

Agencies





QATAR

‘Kafala’ system dismantled

New labor regulations in the energy-rich nation “effectively dismantles” its long-criticized “kafala” employment system, the International Labour (ILO) said on Sunday. Migrant workers can now change jobs before the end of their contracts without obtaining the permission of their current employers, it said. The nation has also adopted a minimum monthly wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals (US$275) for workers, which is to take effect about six months after the law is published in the official gazette, the ILO said. The minimum wage rule requires employers to pay allowances for housing and food as well if they do not provide those for their workers. Amnesty International praised the move as “an encouraging sign that Qatar may finally be heading in the right direction,” although employers still can file criminal charges against “absconding” employees, meaning those who left their jobs without permission.

RUSSIA

Blogger says he was beaten

A well-known opposition blogger and radio host was beaten outside his home in Moscow, his spokesman said, as Kremlin critics say they are subject to a growing number of attacks. Yegor Zhukov, 22, was handed a suspended sentence last summer on extremism charges for making videos criticizing President Vladimir Putin amid huge protests calling for fair elections. Zhukov’s team posted a picture on Telegram of his bloodied and swollen face, saying he was attacked and beaten near his home on Sunday evening. “According to eyewitnesses, he was attacked by two thugs who disappeared on scooters,” said his spokesman, Stas Toporkov. Zhukov filed a complaint with police and underwent medical checks afterwards, the Interfax news agency said.

North MACEDONIA

Zaev returns to power

Zoran Zaev, the pro-Western leader who changed the nation’s name last year to secure its membership in NATO and the EU, returned to power late on Sunday, seven months after resigning over the slow pace of EU membership talks. Zaev, who won a narrow election victory over nationalist rivals in July, was approved as prime minister with 62 votes in the 120-seat parliament. The nation joined NATO in March after adding the word “North” to its name, under an agreement with Greece, which has a province called Macedonia and had blocked its membership in Western organizations. “Having joined NATO, we will show that we can join the EU. It is a national, decades-long strategic interest,” Zaev told parliament, pledging to close the negotiating chapters in six years.

GERMANY

Spitting ‘unconstitutional’

Opponents of COVID-19 curbs who insulted and spat at Minister of Health Jens Spahn had infringed the constitution, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said yesterday. A video posted on Twitter by a journalist at the Bild showed a crowd of several dozen jeering and shouting Disgrace,” as Spahn left a building in Bergisch-Gladbach on Saturday after a campaign appearance for Christian Democrats. Spahn approached the crowd and gestured to indicate that he wanted to speak, but then turned and went to his car when the jeering did not subside. “Anyone who spits at & molests democratically elected politicians infringes the German constitution and makes an outsider of themselves,” Altmaier tweeted. Spahn told the Rheinische Post daily that society would only remain united if there was a dialogue with those who opposed the curbs.