QATAR
‘Kafala’ system dismantled
New labor regulations in the energy-rich nation “effectively dismantles” its long-criticized “kafala” employment system, the International Labour (ILO) said on Sunday. Migrant workers can now change jobs before the end of their contracts without obtaining the permission of their current employers, it said. The nation has also adopted a minimum monthly wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals (US$275) for workers, which is to take effect about six months after the law is published in the official gazette, the ILO said. The minimum wage rule requires employers to pay allowances for housing and food as well if they do not provide those for their workers. Amnesty International praised the move as “an encouraging sign that Qatar may finally be heading in the right direction,” although employers still can file criminal charges against “absconding” employees, meaning those who left their jobs without permission.
RUSSIA
Blogger says he was beaten
A well-known opposition blogger and radio host was beaten outside his home in Moscow, his spokesman said, as Kremlin critics say they are subject to a growing number of attacks. Yegor Zhukov, 22, was handed a suspended sentence last summer on extremism charges for making videos criticizing President Vladimir Putin amid huge protests calling for fair elections. Zhukov’s team posted a picture on Telegram of his bloodied and swollen face, saying he was attacked and beaten near his home on Sunday evening. “According to eyewitnesses, he was attacked by two thugs who disappeared on scooters,” said his spokesman, Stas Toporkov. Zhukov filed a complaint with police and underwent medical checks afterwards, the Interfax news agency said.
North MACEDONIA
Zaev returns to power
Zoran Zaev, the pro-Western leader who changed the nation’s name last year to secure its membership in NATO and the EU, returned to power late on Sunday, seven months after resigning over the slow pace of EU membership talks. Zaev, who won a narrow election victory over nationalist rivals in July, was approved as prime minister with 62 votes in the 120-seat parliament. The nation joined NATO in March after adding the word “North” to its name, under an agreement with Greece, which has a province called Macedonia and had blocked its membership in Western organizations. “Having joined NATO, we will show that we can join the EU. It is a national, decades-long strategic interest,” Zaev told parliament, pledging to close the negotiating chapters in six years.
GERMANY
Spitting ‘unconstitutional’
Opponents of COVID-19 curbs who insulted and spat at Minister of Health Jens Spahn had infringed the constitution, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said yesterday. A video posted on Twitter by a journalist at the Bild showed a crowd of several dozen jeering and shouting Disgrace,” as Spahn left a building in Bergisch-Gladbach on Saturday after a campaign appearance for Christian Democrats. Spahn approached the crowd and gestured to indicate that he wanted to speak, but then turned and went to his car when the jeering did not subside. “Anyone who spits at & molests democratically elected politicians infringes the German constitution and makes an outsider of themselves,” Altmaier tweeted. Spahn told the Rheinische Post daily that society would only remain united if there was a dialogue with those who opposed the curbs.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost