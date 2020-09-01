A Lebanese diplomat was yesterday appointed to form a new government after winning the backing of major political parties in the crisis-hit nation, which is still reeling from a devastating explosion that killed and wounded thousands of people.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked Lebanese Ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to form a new government after he secured 90 votes among the legislators in the 128-member parliament.
The consultations were being held hours before French President Emmanuel Macron was due to arrive for a two day-visit, during which he as expected to press Lebanese officials to formulate a new political pact to lift the country out of its multiple crises.
Photo: Reuters
At least 190 people died and 6,000 were injured in the Aug. 4 blast, which devastated the city’s port and caused widespread damage to residential and commercial areas in the capital.
The government resigned less than a week after the blast.
Adib told reporters his number one priority would be to quickly form a government able to implement crucial reforms to regain the trust of the Lebanese and international community.
Photo: EPA-EFE
He said he would form a Cabinet of experts and work with parliament to “put the country on track of improvement and to end the dangerous financial, economic and social drainage.”
“The opportunity in front of our country is narrow, and the mission that I accepted is based on all political groups knowing that. The government should be formed very quickly,” he added.
Macron and other world leaders, as well as the IMF, have refused to give assistance to Lebanon before its leaders enact major reforms. The swift consensus around Adib, a little-known diplomat, signaled a sense of urgency by Lebanon’s traditional politicians to try and contain the rapidly worsening economic and financial crisis and show movement ahead of Macron’s visit.
Former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri yesterday emerged from his meeting with Aoun telling reporters his 18-member bloc had given its backing to Adib.
He called for the formation of a government of experts “that implement reforms aimed at restoring the world’s confidence in our economy so we can start to emerge from this crisis.”
Adib, who returned from Germany to Lebanon on Saturday, was the only name to emerge as a favorite for the post of prime minister, who according to Lebanon’s sectarian-based power-sharing system has to be a Sunni Muslim.
The candidate who gets the most support is asked to form the new Cabinet, but Lebanon’s divided political class has often been bogged down over who holds senior posts and key ministries.
Adib was named by four former prime ministers, including Hariri, on the eve of yesterday’s consultations.
Earlier on Sunday, the head of the powerful Hezbollah militant group, Hassan Nasrallah, said his supporters would cooperate and facilitate the formation of a government that would be able to improve economic conditions and undertake major reforms.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost