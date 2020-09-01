Montenegro’s pro-West ruling party could be knocked from power for the first time in three decades after a close election gave a slight edge to opposition camps, results showed yesterday.
The Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), led by Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, is still the biggest party after winning just more than a third of the vote, according to official results from Sunday’s election.
However, it was their worst performance in Montenegro’s history.
Photo: AP
If their main pro-Serb rivals join forces with two other opposition blocs, DPS could be ousted in what would be a political earthquake for the small Adriatic nation of 620,000 people.
The DPS has never lost an election, with Djukanovic leading Montenegro since the collapse of Yugoslavia in the 1990s to independence from Serbia, and more recently into NATO and toward the EU.
However, this year, the party faced a stiff challenge from an emboldened right-wing and pro-Serb camp that wants closer links with Belgrade and Moscow.
Projections by election monitor CeMI gave the three main opposition parties a lead of just one seat — 41 in the 81-member assembly.
A period of intense talks are expected to follow, with Djukanovic, in his role as president, ultimately responsible for handing down the first mandate.
While the opposition’s success is not a “done deal,” the results were a “watershed” moment for the country and “good news for democracy,” said Florian Bieber, an expert on the Balkans.
It remains to be seen if the opposition coalitions, which range from far-right Serb nationalists to a civic-minded liberal camp, can forge a working alliance.
“The range is so wide that tensions are inevitable and the question is whether a new government would be able to survive these tensions,” Bieber said, adding that any small defections could bring DPS back to power.
In addition to long-running frustrations at a government accused of corruption and clientelism, analysts attributed DPS’ weak showing to a law that sparked intense controversy with the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC).
Passed late last year, the religion law opened a path for hundreds of SPC-run monasteries in Montenegro to become state property.
This ignited huge anti-government protests, led by priests and backed by the pro-Serb opposition who accuse Djukanovic of trying to erase their heritage.
While Montenegro declared independence from Serbia in 2006, a third of its population identify as Serb and the SPC remains its largest religious institution, making debates around identity highly sensitive.
Throughout the church row, Djukanovic sought to present himself as the guardian of Montenegrin nationhood, saying it was threatened by Serb nationalist forces.
Speaking at the party’s headquarters late on Sunday, Djukanovic underlined that DPS had the “strongest” finish in the poll and that the “struggle for the majority is still on”.
However, Zdravko Krivokapic, the leader of the main pro-Serb alliance, announced triumphantly that “the regime has fallen.”
Supporters celebrated on Sunday night in the streets of Podgorica, waving Serbian flags and setting off fireworks outside the largest Orthodox church in the capital.
Leaders of the other main opposition parties were also ecstatic, with Dritan Abazovic from the liberal Black on White party saying that “Mafia will no longer rule Montenegro.”
Djukanovic, who is now serving his second term as president after four stints as prime minister, will not face election until 2023.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost