As COVID-19 cases in China sink to new lows, the world’s largest population of university students is heading back to campus in a migration defined by lockdowns, patriotic education and cutting-edge surveillance equipment.
The highly choreographed return comes as Chinese universities revert to in-person instruction for the fall semester after months of pandemic controls.
Some universities have strict rules governing how students eat, bathe and travel. Students in Beijing, Nanjing and Shanghai said that they must submit detailed movement reports, and stay on campus.
Photo: Reuters
“But they haven’t yet told us the specific application process or what reasons will be considered reasonable,” said a student at Beijing’s Renmin University.
Renmin University did not respond to a request for comment.
A notice on its social media account confirmed students must apply to leave campus.
At the same time, Chinese government procurement documents show that dozens of universities have purchased “epidemic control” surveillance systems based on facial recognition, contact tracing and temperature checks.
There are more than 20 million university students in China and most live on campus in shared dormitories, presenting a challenge for health authorities.
On Chinese social media, students have chafed at the controls, which mirror restrictions on the wider population during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in March.
Responding to the criticism last week during a media briefing, officials from the Chinese Ministry of Education said that the measures were not compulsory for universities, but that students should not leave campuses unless necessary.
They also said “patriotic health campaigns” would be key to successfully reopening universities and that lessons in “anti-epidemic spirit,” including the “touching deeds” of medical workers, would be compulsory.
Procurement documents posted online in the past two months by dozens of Chinese universities give an insight into campus life in the COVID-19 era, detailing technology systems designed to bar outsiders and collect students’ data.
Many systems call for dozens of cameras that can collect facial data and temperatures, as well as notification systems that require students to enter information multiple times a day.
“All of a sudden we found dozens of cameras in our dorm building, six on each floor,” said a student at Peking University, who asked to remain anonymous.
“It’s like someone is watching you from when you wake up to when you go to sleep,” said another Peking University student, surnamed Mei, who found cameras in her dormitory when she returned this month.
Peking University did not respond to a request for comment.
One system at the University of Science and Technology Liaoning cost 429,000 yuan (US$62,588) and uses facial-recognition temperature cameras that can spot people without masks, bidding documents show.
The platform compiles a daily “body temperature report” and stores students’ historical temperatures for 30 days.
Nanchang University in Jiangxi Province spent 158,000 yuan on a system that tracks and saves data on students’ movements using their ID numbers and facial recognition.
A system at Tianjin Normal University collects details on students’ families, the addresses of places they visit off campus and how they get to the university.
It can also send reminders to students and teachers, and those who do not respond can be flagged to university personnel.
Students confirmed a variety of daily reporting requirements.
The new rules have also given rise to more mundane challenges, students said.
Students returning to Nanjing University said that they struggled to book time in the dormitory showers between disinfections.
“Many students can’t wash,” said a Nanjing student surnamed Liu, adding that some sneak in without booking.
Several students said that the rules could be flouted.
Liu said that temperature checks at campus gates were lax, with gate guards waving their thermometers from a distance.
Others said that they feared the new surveillance technology would outlast the pandemic.
“I think there is that concern among students, but there’s no option but to accept it,” Mei said.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
NEAR ALASKA: While Moscow underlines its claims to resources in the Arctic region, its aircraft have so far stayed outside US and Canadian airspace The Russian Navy conducted major war games near the US state of Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said on Friday. Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches. “We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever,” Yevmenov said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It was not immediately clear when the exercises began or if they had finished. The war games are part of Russia’s efforts to boost