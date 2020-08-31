World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Collapse kills 29 partygoers

Rescue efforts ended at a two-story restaurant in a northern village that collapsed during an 80th birthday celebration for a resident, leaving 29 dead, authorities said yesterday. The Ministry of Emergency Management said another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly crumbled on Saturday morning. A total of 57 people were brought out alive, it said. There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse.

INDIA

Nation exits Russian event

The government has pulled out of a multilateral military exercise hosted by Russia next month, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. A Ministry of Defense statement on Saturday said that India had decided not to send a contingent to the Kavkaz-2020 event “in view of pandemic and consequent difficulties in exercise.” About 20 nations are expected to participate in the exercise, which is due to begin on Sept. 15 in Russia’s southern Astrakhan region. Pakistan and China are among the countries expected to join the drill. India’s decision not to attend comes amid a deterioration in relations with China in the wake of a deadly Himalayan border clash in June.

INDIA

Police fire on procession

Authorities on Saturday opened fire with shotgun pellets and tear gas on a procession by hundreds of Muslims in troubled Kashmir, injuring at least 40 people who had ignored a ban on religious gatherings, witnesses said. Indian authorities on Thursday reimposed the ban after clashes with Shiite Muslims wanting to stage traditional processions for the holy month Muharram. Jafar Ali, a witness, said that the procession started in the Bemina area on the outskirts of Srinagar and that government forces were present in heavy numbers. “The forces fired pellets at the procession that was mainly peaceful and included women,” another witness, Iqbal Ahmad, said.

MAURITIUS

Thousands protest spill

Tens of thousands of people on Saturday protested in the capital, Port Louis, over the government’s handling of a giant oil spill off its pristine Indian Ocean coast. The call for the march came from Jean Bruneau Laurette, who has become a hero among many for daring to oppose Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. Laurette, a maritime security expert, says the government has been hiding the truth about the circumstances of the oil spill. He has filed a case against the environment ministry. Up to 75,000 protesters thronged the square in front of the cathedral in downtown Port Louis, a reporter said, in the biggest demonstration in 40 years.

ITALY

Migrants moved off ship

All of the migrants aboard a rescue ship funded by British street artist Banksy have been transferred to other vessels, the team behind the mission said after their pink-and-white ship carrying more than 200 passengers sent an urgent call for help. An Italian patrol vessel rushed to the stranded MV Louise Michel in the Mediterranean and took in 49 of the most vulnerable people on Saturday, the coast guard said. The remaining migrants, about 150 people, were received by a vessel chartered by German non-government organization Sea Watch and medical charity Doctors Without Borders, tweets from both organizations and the Louise Michel’s crew said.