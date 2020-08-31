CHINA
Collapse kills 29 partygoers
Rescue efforts ended at a two-story restaurant in a northern village that collapsed during an 80th birthday celebration for a resident, leaving 29 dead, authorities said yesterday. The Ministry of Emergency Management said another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly crumbled on Saturday morning. A total of 57 people were brought out alive, it said. There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse.
INDIA
Nation exits Russian event
The government has pulled out of a multilateral military exercise hosted by Russia next month, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. A Ministry of Defense statement on Saturday said that India had decided not to send a contingent to the Kavkaz-2020 event “in view of pandemic and consequent difficulties in exercise.” About 20 nations are expected to participate in the exercise, which is due to begin on Sept. 15 in Russia’s southern Astrakhan region. Pakistan and China are among the countries expected to join the drill. India’s decision not to attend comes amid a deterioration in relations with China in the wake of a deadly Himalayan border clash in June.
INDIA
Police fire on procession
Authorities on Saturday opened fire with shotgun pellets and tear gas on a procession by hundreds of Muslims in troubled Kashmir, injuring at least 40 people who had ignored a ban on religious gatherings, witnesses said. Indian authorities on Thursday reimposed the ban after clashes with Shiite Muslims wanting to stage traditional processions for the holy month Muharram. Jafar Ali, a witness, said that the procession started in the Bemina area on the outskirts of Srinagar and that government forces were present in heavy numbers. “The forces fired pellets at the procession that was mainly peaceful and included women,” another witness, Iqbal Ahmad, said.
MAURITIUS
Thousands protest spill
Tens of thousands of people on Saturday protested in the capital, Port Louis, over the government’s handling of a giant oil spill off its pristine Indian Ocean coast. The call for the march came from Jean Bruneau Laurette, who has become a hero among many for daring to oppose Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. Laurette, a maritime security expert, says the government has been hiding the truth about the circumstances of the oil spill. He has filed a case against the environment ministry. Up to 75,000 protesters thronged the square in front of the cathedral in downtown Port Louis, a reporter said, in the biggest demonstration in 40 years.
ITALY
Migrants moved off ship
All of the migrants aboard a rescue ship funded by British street artist Banksy have been transferred to other vessels, the team behind the mission said after their pink-and-white ship carrying more than 200 passengers sent an urgent call for help. An Italian patrol vessel rushed to the stranded MV Louise Michel in the Mediterranean and took in 49 of the most vulnerable people on Saturday, the coast guard said. The remaining migrants, about 150 people, were received by a vessel chartered by German non-government organization Sea Watch and medical charity Doctors Without Borders, tweets from both organizations and the Louise Michel’s crew said.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough