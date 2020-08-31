Montenegrins yesterday voted in an election testing the three-decade domination of a pro-West ruling party that has faced a year of protests and high tension with supporters of the influential Orthodox church.
A dynamic reformist to some and a corrupt autocrat to others, 58-year-old Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic has led the Adriatic nation for half of his life, taking it from the end of communism in the 1990s to independence from Serbia in 2006 and more recently into NATO, to the dismay of Russia.
His Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) has never lost an election.
Photo: Reuters
However, its majority in parliament is razor-thin, and this year the party faces a challenge from an emboldened right-wing and pro-Serb opposition that wants closer links with Belgrade and Moscow.
Voters were obliged to wear masks, maintain their distance from others and disinfect their hands before casting ballots to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The virus has battered Montenegro’s tourism-dependant economy, putting the country on course for its worst contraction in more than a decade.
However, the election campaign has instead focused on sensitive identity debates sparked by Djukanovic’s row with the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC).
The conflict erupted late last year, when the government passed a law that could turn hundreds of SPC-run monasteries in Montenegro into state property.
While Montenegro declared independence from Serbia in 2006, the SPC remains its largest religious institution and one-third of the country’s 620,000 population identify as Serb.
The law set off huge anti-government protests, led by priests and backed by the pro-Serb opposition.
Ahead of the election, demonstrations have taken the form of car rallies, with demonstrators waving Serbian flags.
The president, who projects himself as a custodian of stability, has used such reactions to raise fears about a threat to Montenegro’s sovereignty.
The opposition parties are “the political infantry of Greater Serbia nationalism,” he said recently, referring to an ultra-nationalist dream to unite all parts of the Balkans with Serb communities.
Analysts have said a slate of smaller parties focusing on the economy and weak rule of law could play a decisive role in this year’s election, given the closeness of the race.
While the DPS was still tipped to win, its could fall short of an absolute majority.
“It is a tense situation and the outcome of the elections will depend on the outcome within the civic bloc,” Podgorica-based analyst Milos Besic told reporters.
The country is a front-runner in the region on its path to joining the EU, but issues like graft, media freedoms and organized crime remain major concerns in Brussels.
The US-based Freedom House has branded the country a “hybrid regime” instead of a democracy, due to corruption and to strongman tactics employed by Djukanovic.
“It would be good to change, whatever the risk,” said Nikola Jovanovic, a young businessman in the capital. “I don’t really have any preferences for who, but changes are very important for the development of society.”
Police have warned of possible incidents on election day, saying they detected plans to “take to the streets, cause riots and disturb public order.”
Montenegrin Minister of the Interior Mevludin Nuhodzic said authorities were “ready to decisively respond to any attempt at violent behavior.”
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough