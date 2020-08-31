Belarus, shaken by three weeks of massive protests against its authoritarian president, on Saturday cracked down hard on the news media, deporting some foreign journalists reporting in the country and revoking the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists.
Two Moscow-based Associated Press (AP) journalists who were covering the protests in Belarus were deported to Russia.
In addition, the AP’s Belarusian journalists were told by the Belarusian government that their press credentials had been revoked.
“The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms this blatant attack on press freedom in Belarus. AP calls on the Belarusian government to reinstate the credentials of independent journalists and allow them to continue reporting the facts of what is happening in Belarus to the world,” AP director of media relations Lauren Easton said.
The Belarusian Association of Journalists said accreditation was also taken away from 17 Belarusians working for several other media.
Germany’s ARD television said two of its Moscow-based journalists also were deported to Russia, a Belarusian producer faces trial today and their accreditation to work in Belarus was revoked.
The BBC said two of its journalists working for the BBC Russian service in Minsk also had their accreditation revoked and US-funded radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said five of its journalists lost accreditation.
The program director for ARD’s biggest regional affiliate, WDR, which oversees coverage of Belarus, called the treatment of its camera team “absolutely unacceptable.”
“This shows once again that independent reporting in Belarus continues to be hindered and is made almost impossible,” Joerg Schoeneborn said.
German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said “this attack on press freedom is another dangerous step toward more repression instead of dialogue with the population.”
The International Press Institute said that “Authorities in Belarus must immediately drop all charges against journalists detained during recent police crackdowns, stop canceling accreditation for foreign journalists and immediately halt interference with state-owned publishing houses.”
Protests in Belarus began after the Aug. 9 election that officials said gave Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office with 80 percent support.
Protesters said the election results were rigged and are calling for Lukashenko, who has run the country since 1994, to resign.
The protests, some of which drew enormous crowds estimated at 200,000 or more, are the largest and most sustained challenge of Lukashenko’s 26 years in office, during which he consistently repressed opposition and independent news media.
On Saturday, hundreds of women dressed mostly in red and white — the colors of the former Belarusian flag that the opposition uses as an emblem — marched through the capital of Minsk in a protest.
The hard-line leader has cast about for a strategy to end the wave of protests, with little success. In the first days of demonstrations, about 7,000 people were arrested. Some protesters were killed and many detainees were beaten by police.
The violence did not deter the protests and might have galvanized the opposition. Strikes have broken out in several state-owned factories, which are the backbone of Belarus’ economy.
