FRANCE
Huawei not to be banned
President Emmanuel Macron has said that the country is not excluding Huawei Technologies from its upcoming 5G telecommunication networks, but favors European providers for security reasons. Macron spoke after meeting with visiting Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) in Paris on Friday. He said he had already told Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) about his preference for companies such as Ericsson and Nokia, saying “you would do the same as me.” “It’s normal that ... we want a European solution” because of the importance of “the security of our communication,” Macron told reporters. The French information security agency last month said that Huawei would not be banned from the country, but local telecoms that buy its technology would only be able to get licenses limited to eight years.
UNITED STATES
Remdesivir use expanded
Regulators are allowing the use of experimental antiviral drug remdesivir for all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, drugmaker Gilead Sciences said on Friday. The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization, which lets doctors administer the intravenous drug during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. Until now, that was limited to patients with severe COVID-19. Foster City, California-based Gilead applied to the agency on Aug. 10 for formal approval of remdesivir, to be sold under the brand name Veklury.
UNITED STATES
Hurricane kills at least 14
At least 14 people were killed after Hurricane Laura slammed into the southern states of Louisiana and Texas, authorities and local media said on Friday. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards confirmed at least 10 people had died in his state, half from using carbon monoxide-producing portable generators indoors in the aftermath of the storm making landfall on Thursday. Four of the remaining deaths were caused by trees falling on people’s homes, Edwards said, while a man drowned after his boat sank in the storm.
NEW ZEALAND
Cyberattacks probed
The government and its foreign spy agency are getting involved after cyberattacks disrupted trading on the nation’s stock market several times this week. The attacks have affected the private company NZX, which hosts the market, halting trading for up to several hours at a time. Minister of Finance Grant Robertson on Friday said that ministers had asked the Government Communications Security Bureau intelligence agency to help stop the attacks. “We as a government are treating this very seriously,” he said, adding that security concerns prevented him from saying much more.
UNITED STATES
College bars closed
As waves of schools and businesses around the country are cleared to reopen, college towns are moving toward renewed shutdowns because of too many parties and too many COVID-19 infections among students. With more than 300 students at the University of Missouri testing positive for COVID-19 and an alarming 44 percent positivity rate for the surrounding county, the local health director on Friday ordered bars to stop serving alcohol at 9pm and close by 10pm. Iowa’s governor has ordered all bars shut down around the University of Iowa and Iowa State, while the mayor of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, did the same in the hometown of the state’s flagship university.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough