World News Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Huawei not to be banned

President Emmanuel Macron has said that the country is not excluding Huawei Technologies from its upcoming 5G telecommunication networks, but favors European providers for security reasons. Macron spoke after meeting with visiting Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) in Paris on Friday. He said he had already told Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) about his preference for companies such as Ericsson and Nokia, saying “you would do the same as me.” “It’s normal that ... we want a European solution” because of the importance of “the security of our communication,” Macron told reporters. The French information security agency last month said that Huawei would not be banned from the country, but local telecoms that buy its technology would only be able to get licenses limited to eight years.

UNITED STATES

Remdesivir use expanded

Regulators are allowing the use of experimental antiviral drug remdesivir for all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, drugmaker Gilead Sciences said on Friday. The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization, which lets doctors administer the intravenous drug during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. Until now, that was limited to patients with severe COVID-19. Foster City, California-based Gilead applied to the agency on Aug. 10 for formal approval of remdesivir, to be sold under the brand name Veklury.

UNITED STATES

Hurricane kills at least 14

At least 14 people were killed after Hurricane Laura slammed into the southern states of Louisiana and Texas, authorities and local media said on Friday. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards confirmed at least 10 people had died in his state, half from using carbon monoxide-producing portable generators indoors in the aftermath of the storm making landfall on Thursday. Four of the remaining deaths were caused by trees falling on people’s homes, Edwards said, while a man drowned after his boat sank in the storm.

NEW ZEALAND

Cyberattacks probed

The government and its foreign spy agency are getting involved after cyberattacks disrupted trading on the nation’s stock market several times this week. The attacks have affected the private company NZX, which hosts the market, halting trading for up to several hours at a time. Minister of Finance Grant Robertson on Friday said that ministers had asked the Government Communications Security Bureau intelligence agency to help stop the attacks. “We as a government are treating this very seriously,” he said, adding that security concerns prevented him from saying much more.

UNITED STATES

College bars closed

As waves of schools and businesses around the country are cleared to reopen, college towns are moving toward renewed shutdowns because of too many parties and too many COVID-19 infections among students. With more than 300 students at the University of Missouri testing positive for COVID-19 and an alarming 44 percent positivity rate for the surrounding county, the local health director on Friday ordered bars to stop serving alcohol at 9pm and close by 10pm. Iowa’s governor has ordered all bars shut down around the University of Iowa and Iowa State, while the mayor of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, did the same in the hometown of the state’s flagship university.