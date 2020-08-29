World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Ex-spy held as flight risk

A former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI accused of selling US secrets to China must remain locked up because he is a “serious flight risk” in a case involving “espionage over many, many years,” a federal judge ruled on Thursday. Alexander Yuk Ching Ma was arrested two weeks ago after an undercover operation in which prosecutors say he accepted thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for his past espionage activities. Ma, 67, faces life in prison or possibly a death sentence if convicted of a rarely used charge involving an intent to hurt the US or aid a foreign power, Assistant US Attorney Ken Sorenson said during a detention hearing.

NORWAY

Polar bear kills man

A polar bear has killed a man on the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic, local officials said yesterday, the sixth fatal attack in almost 50 years in the region. The incident took place overnight in a camping area near the main town of Longyearbyen, 1,300km from the North Pole. The man, who has not been named, was seriously wounded during the attack and died soon after, the local governor’s office said in a statement. Other people at the scene fired shots at the bear, which was later found dead in the parking lot of the local airport.

UNITED STATES

Kenosha shooter charged

Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Kyle Rittenhouse faces five felony charges that include first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, and a misdemeanor charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor. Rittenhouse, a white teen who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle as he walked the streets with other armed civilians amid protests this week, would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.

NORWAY

China warns about prize

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) cautioned against giving a Nobel Peace Prize to Hong Kong protesters as he visited Norway, underscoring the limitations of Beijing’s new diplomatic charm offensive targeted at Europe. “We don’t want to see anyone politicizing the Nobel Peace Prize,” Wang said during a press briefing attended by his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Eriksen Soreide, in response to a question about Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrations. “China will firmly reject any attempt by anyone to use the Nobel Peace Prize to interfere in China’s internal affairs.”