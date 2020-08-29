At least six people were killed by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and search teams might find more victims, but the governor on Thursday said that the most powerful storm to make landfall in the US state in living memory did not cause the “catastrophic” damage that had been feared.
“We have a lot to be thankful for,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told a news conference.
“It is clear that we did not sustain and suffer the absolute catastrophic damage that we thought was likely based on the forecast we had last night,” Edwards said.
Photo: Reuters
“But we have sustained a tremendous amount of damage,” he said, adding that thousands of residents of the southern state have had their “lives turned upside down.”
Hurricane Laura struck the coast of Louisiana early on Thursday as a Category 4 storm — the second-highest on the wind scale.
It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.
Hurricane Katrina, which left 1,800 people dead in 2005, was a Category 3 storm when it made landfall.
Only one storm has made landfall in Louisiana with wind speeds as high as Laura — the Last Island hurricane of 1856, which left hundreds dead.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported there had been six storm-related deaths. Edwards said that four of them were “related to trees falling on residences.”
Of the other two deaths, health authorities said, one man died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in his house, and another man drowned when the boat he was in sank during the storm.
“I’m concerned that as we continue to go out and do primary and secondary search and rescue, we’re going to find more fatalities,” Edwards said. “I hope not and pray not.”
He said there were about 600,000 power outages across the state and water services had also suffered some damage.
“We have a lot of work to do,” he said.
Edwards also said residents living near a chemical plant near Lake Charles where there was a chlorine gas fire had been told to shelter in place.
The governor said storm surge “did not materialize to the degree that it had been forecasted” — although it might have reached as high as 4.6m in some places.
The National Hurricane Center had warned of “unsurvivable” storm surge of up to 6m, and evacuation orders had been issued for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana and Texas residents.
Wildlife enforcement sergeant Mason Spillman expressed relief, however, that the damage was not as bad as forecast.
“I do not want to downplay it at all, it’s a terrible storm, a lot of people have lost a lot of things,” he said.
“But we are thankful that it didn’t flood, and we’re not making water rescues, swift water rescues or things of that nature,” he added.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing