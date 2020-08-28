World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Irish journalist denied visa

News Web site the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) said that the Immigration Department denied a change in journalist Aaron McNicholas’ work visa “without any official reason.” He previously worked at Bloomberg without visa issues. “We are a local news outlet and our prospective editor was a journalist originally from Ireland, so this is not another tit-for-tat measure under the US-China trade dispute,” HKFP editor-in-chief Tom Grundy said. “It appears we have been targeted under the climate of the new security law, and because of our impartial and fact-based coverage.” The immigration department did not respond to media enquiries about the rejection.

NORTH KOREA

Typhoon hits, barrels north

A typhoon that grazed South Korea, ripping off roofs and knocking out power to more than 1,600 households, made landfall across the border early yesterday. Authorities in Seoul said that there were no immediate reports of casualties, and Pyongyang did not report any damage. Packing maximum winds of 133kph, Typhoon Bavi was barreling north and just 70km southwest of Pyongyang, after passing over a western coastal region known for fishing and other industries, the Meteorological Administration said, adding that strong winds would continue in the country’s central region through yesterday morning.

POLAND

Elephants take cannabis

The Warsaw Zoo on Wednesday said that it would start giving its elephants medical cannabis as part of a pilot project to test how it reduces their stress levels. Medical cannabis has been used worldwide to treat dogs and horses, but “this is probably the first initiative of its kind for elephants,” said Agnieszka Czujkowska, the veterinarian in charge of the project. The zoo’s three African elephants are to be given liquid doses of a high concentration of the relaxing cannabidiol (CBD) through their trunks. “It’s an attempt to find a new natural alternative to the existing methods of combating stress, especially pharmaceutical drugs,” Czujkowska said. “The female Fryderyka has already had a chance to try it and she didn’t say no.”

BELARUS

Minsk police detain dozens

Police on Wednesday dispersed protesters who gathered on Minsk’s Independence Square, detaining dozens in an effort to end 18 straight days of protests pushing for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. Officers grabbed demonstrators and dragged them into trucks, tearing away their flags and placards. “It’s a clear act of intimidation,” said Valiantsin Stefanovich of the Viasna Human Rights Center. “The authorities have stopped beatings, but fear and threats remain their main weapon.”

UNITED STATES

Pense delivers dark message

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday accepted the Republican vice presidential nomination, promising to “make America great again, again.” Pence delivered a dark message about his Democratic opponents to push voters to support President Donald Trump. “The hard truth is you won’t be safe in [former vice president] Joe Biden’s America,” Pence said. “Joe Biden would set America on a path of socialism and decline.” The message seemed odd given that the Democratic nominee is not a socialist and the country’s unemployment rate is 10.2 percent. Pence sought to downplay COVID-19 by focusing on the strength of the economy before the virus struck and the potential development of a vaccine by the end of the year.