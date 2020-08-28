HONG KONG
Irish journalist denied visa
News Web site the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) said that the Immigration Department denied a change in journalist Aaron McNicholas’ work visa “without any official reason.” He previously worked at Bloomberg without visa issues. “We are a local news outlet and our prospective editor was a journalist originally from Ireland, so this is not another tit-for-tat measure under the US-China trade dispute,” HKFP editor-in-chief Tom Grundy said. “It appears we have been targeted under the climate of the new security law, and because of our impartial and fact-based coverage.” The immigration department did not respond to media enquiries about the rejection.
NORTH KOREA
Typhoon hits, barrels north
A typhoon that grazed South Korea, ripping off roofs and knocking out power to more than 1,600 households, made landfall across the border early yesterday. Authorities in Seoul said that there were no immediate reports of casualties, and Pyongyang did not report any damage. Packing maximum winds of 133kph, Typhoon Bavi was barreling north and just 70km southwest of Pyongyang, after passing over a western coastal region known for fishing and other industries, the Meteorological Administration said, adding that strong winds would continue in the country’s central region through yesterday morning.
POLAND
Elephants take cannabis
The Warsaw Zoo on Wednesday said that it would start giving its elephants medical cannabis as part of a pilot project to test how it reduces their stress levels. Medical cannabis has been used worldwide to treat dogs and horses, but “this is probably the first initiative of its kind for elephants,” said Agnieszka Czujkowska, the veterinarian in charge of the project. The zoo’s three African elephants are to be given liquid doses of a high concentration of the relaxing cannabidiol (CBD) through their trunks. “It’s an attempt to find a new natural alternative to the existing methods of combating stress, especially pharmaceutical drugs,” Czujkowska said. “The female Fryderyka has already had a chance to try it and she didn’t say no.”
BELARUS
Minsk police detain dozens
Police on Wednesday dispersed protesters who gathered on Minsk’s Independence Square, detaining dozens in an effort to end 18 straight days of protests pushing for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. Officers grabbed demonstrators and dragged them into trucks, tearing away their flags and placards. “It’s a clear act of intimidation,” said Valiantsin Stefanovich of the Viasna Human Rights Center. “The authorities have stopped beatings, but fear and threats remain their main weapon.”
UNITED STATES
Pense delivers dark message
Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday accepted the Republican vice presidential nomination, promising to “make America great again, again.” Pence delivered a dark message about his Democratic opponents to push voters to support President Donald Trump. “The hard truth is you won’t be safe in [former vice president] Joe Biden’s America,” Pence said. “Joe Biden would set America on a path of socialism and decline.” The message seemed odd given that the Democratic nominee is not a socialist and the country’s unemployment rate is 10.2 percent. Pence sought to downplay COVID-19 by focusing on the strength of the economy before the virus struck and the potential development of a vaccine by the end of the year.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
Papua New Guinea (PNG) prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said yesterday. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution. “In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough