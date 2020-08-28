For decades, researchers have scratched their heads over how to combat deadly mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever — but could the solution come from producing mosquitoes?
The French company InnovaFeed, which specializes in producing insects to feed livestock, is partnering with the Australian research World Mosquito Program (WMP) to develop what it says is the first industrial-level production of mosquitoes.
These mosquitoes can then be modified and sent into wild populations to keep numbers down.
As infection rates of illnesses carried by mosquitoes increase, firms and researchers are racing to develop effective means of controlling the blood-sucking creatures’ population.
“The idea is to help cities on a large scale, with several million people,” InnovaFeed cofounder Aude Guo said.
The increase in infection rates of dengue, zika, chikungunya and yellow fever has spurred the group to scale up previous projects.
Ten years ago, WMP came up with a project — partly funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — to inoculate female mosquitoes with a bacterium that erases the transmission of viruses such as dengue to humans.
These mosquitoes, carrying the bacterium called Wolbachia, were let loose in Australia, then in Brazil, the French overseas territory of New Caledonia and Indonesia.
In Indonesia, an impact study carried out on 300,000 people demonstrated that dengue infection rates decreased by 77 percent in regions where the modified mosquitoes were introduced.
The partnership between InnovaFeed and WMP aims at taking this method to another level.
Another company Oxitec, based in the UK, but financed by US funds, got the green light from the US Environmental Protection Agency to release its lab-modified mosquitoes in Florida.
“Oxitec’s safe, non-biting male mosquitoes are designed to suppress local wild populations of disease-spreading mosquitoes,” a company spokesperson said.
“The mosquitoes carry a self-limiting gene, which means that when our mosquito males mate with wild females, their offspring inherit a copy of this gene, which prevents females from surviving to adulthood,” Oxitec added.
As a consequence, “there is a reduction in the wild pest population,” Oxitec said.
About 750 million genetically mosquitoes are to be released to battle natural mosquitoes under Florida’s blue sky.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
Papua New Guinea (PNG) prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said yesterday. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution. “In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough