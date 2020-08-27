World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Gunman declines to speak

Mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant yesterday waived his right to speak at his sentencing hearing in Christchurch. Tarrant, who last month sacked his lawyers, had admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism over the attacks at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch on March 15 last year. When Judge Cameron Mander asked if he wanted to speak — after sitting through three days of anguished and angry testimonies from more than 90 survivors and bereaved families in which he was frequently called “a loser” and “a coward” — Tarrant declined.

AFGHANISTAN

‘Half of police use drugs’

About half of all police in the nation’s southern provinces use drugs and up to 70 percent of police positions in those regions are “ghost” positions not actually filled by a person, a new report released yesterday by a US government watchdog said. A report released by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, which monitors the billions of dollars that the US spends in the nation, said that the Internal Security Directorate, partnering with the National Security Directorate, found that about 50 percent of all police in Kandahar, Zabul, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces used drugs. The report did not specify what kind of drugs. The agencies also found that 50 to 70 percent of police positions were “ghost soldier” jobs not filled by real people.

THAILAND

Red Bull heir wanted again

A court on Tuesday issued a new arrest warrant for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger. Assistant National Police Chief Lieutenant General Jaruwat Waisay confirmed that Vorayuth Yoovidhya, commonly known by the nickname “Boss,” faces charges of causing death by negligent driving and use of a narcotic substance for a Sept. 3, 2012, incident that killed a traffic policeman in Bangkok. “This was the recommendation by the police committee investigating the case,” he said. Vorayuth is the grandson of Chaleo Yoovidhya, one of the creators of the globally famous Red Bull brand.

MYANMAR

Virus infections jump

The government yesterday reported 70 new COVID-19 infections, the nation’s biggest daily rise, amid a resurgence of the virus after weeks without confirmed domestic transmission. Local outbreaks have been relatively small compared with other countries in the region after it found its first case in March. Health authorities said that they detected among recent infections a mutation that has been found in Europe, North America and parts of Asia, and is thought to be more infectious.

YEMEN

Aid shortfall closes clinics

Ahmed Mansour and his colleagues worked eight months without pay in a health center at a displacement camp out of concern for their patients, but this month they closed its doors. “Enough is enough now. We can’t go on,” said worker Mansour, who supports his family and the family of his deceased brother. The UN last week said that 12 of its 38 major programs have shut or scaled down, and that between this month and Sept. 20, programs face further reductions or closure. “Children are sick. Pregnant women are sick... What did we do to deserve this?” camp resident Yahya Shamsan said.

FRANCE

Minister defends toplessness

The government is defending women’s liberty to sunbathe topless after two police officers last week asked bare-breasted bathers to cover up on a beach in Sainte-Marie-la-Mer. Uproar ensued and bubbled up all the way to Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin in Paris. “It was unfounded when two women were reproached for their clothing on the beach,” Darmanin wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Freedom is a precious asset.” The national gendarme service spokesman acknowledged a “blunder” by the police in question, but added, tongue-in-cheek: “You’ll always see me in uniform.”

UNITED STATES

Man arrested over malware

A Russian citizen has been arrested and charged with offering an employee of a Nevada company US$1 million to plant malware for an attack to harvest company data for ransom, authorities said on Tuesday. Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, was arrested on Saturday after meeting with the employee and then driving overnight from Reno to Los Angeles, where the FBI said he planned to fly out of the country, according to documents filed in the Reno District Court. The plot was stopped before any damage occurred, FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said in Las Vegas.

SPAIN

Migrant route returns

Heightened security in the Mediterranean is pushing more people seeking entry to Europe to try the longer and more dangerous Atlantic crossing to the Canary Islands, which have seen a surge in arrivals. Use of the route “exploded” after Morocco began moving migrants away from its northern shore in September last year to prevent them from setting off by boat to southern Spain, said Txema Santana of the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid. “If you move them away from the north, you push them south. And the Canaries are in the south,” Santana said. Maria Greco of Entre Mares, a migrant rights group, said: “The Atlantic is not the Mediterranean. It is a very complicated ocean.”

UNITED STATES

First lady urges harmony

First lady Melania Trump made a star turn at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, where she spoke compassionately about people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and recalled her own immigrant story in an appeal for racial harmony. The first lady brought a soft touch to her address from the White House’s Rose Garden. “I call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives,” she said. “We still have so much to learn from one another.” In her prime-time address, Trump said she has “been moved in the way Americans have come together in such an unfamiliar and frightening situation.”

UNITED STATES

Storm prompt evacuations

More than half a million people were ordered to flee the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Hurricane Laura approached, with forecasters saying it could slam Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater a long way inland. More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another 200,000 were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said as much as 4m of storm surge topped by waves could submerge whole communities.