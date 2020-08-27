Chileans yesterday began campaigning for a referendum on amending their dictatorship-era constitution.
The referendum to decide whether to change the constitution established under the military rule of then-Chilean president Augusto Pinochet was originally due to take place in April, but was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
When violent protests broke out in October last year, one of the key demands of demonstrators pushing for greater social justice was a change to the constitution.
Photo: Reuters
On Oct. 25, more than 14 million Chileans are to decide whether to amend the constitution.
The poll would come more than three decades after a 1988 referendum that opened the way for an end to the Pinochet dictatorship and a path toward democracy.
“The most relevant political fact is to remove the legacy of the dictatorship that continues to act like a straightjacket on the possibility of political and social change in Chile,” said Claudia Heiss, an academic at the public affairs institute at the University of Chile.
A new constitution could open “a conversation that has been closed until now,” such as on the necessity for public policies aimed at redistributing wealth and increasing democratic participation,” Heiss said.
On Nov. 15 last year, a month after the social unrest that left 30 dead broke out, the government and opposition parties agreed to hold the referendum.
Voters face two questions: one on rewriting the constitution and the other on who should do so.
The second question would decide whether existing legislators will join a specifically elected body to write the new charter.
“There are two paths and what I want is that whichever is the chosen path, we arrive at a constitution that effectively recognizes and protects the fundamental rights of Chileans, like the right to life, freedom and equal opportunities,” Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said in an interview on Sunday with La Tercera daily newspaper.
The election campaign would primarily take place on social media and radio announcements.
A pair of polls this week showed that most Chileans intend to vote, although about half of the population said that by doing so they could catch COVID-19.
