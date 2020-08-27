Rooftop greenhouse sets size record

AFP, MONTREAL





Building on a new hanging garden trend, a greenhouse atop a Montreal warehouse growing eggplants and tomatoes to meet demand for locally sourced foods has set a record as the largest in the world.

It is not an obvious choice of location to cultivate organic vegetables — in the heart of Canada’s second-largest city — but Lufa Farms yesterday inaugurated the facility, which spans 15,000m2.

“The company’s mission is to grow food where people live and in a sustainable way,” Lula Farms spokesman Thibault Sorret told reporters as he showed off its first harvest of giant eggplants.

It is the fourth rooftop greenhouse that the company has erected in the city. The first, built in 2011 at a cost of more than C$2 million (US$1.52 million at the current exchange rate), broke new ground.

Since then, competitors picked up and ran with the idea, including US-based Gotham Greens, which constructed eight greenhouses on roofs in New York, Chicago and Denver, Colorado, and French Urban Nature, which is planning one in Paris in 2022.

A local Montreal supermarket has also offered since 2017 an assortment of vegetables grown on its roof, which was “greened” to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Lebanese-born Mohamed Hage and his wife, Lauren Rathmell, an American from Vermont, founded Lufa Farms in 2009 with the ambition of “reinventing the food system.”

At Lufa, about 100 varieties of vegetables and herbs — including lettuce, cucumbers, zucchini, bok choy, celery and sprouts — are grown year-round in hydroponic containers lined with coconut coir and fed liquid nutrients.

Bumblebees pollinate the plants, while wasps and ladybugs keep aphids in check, without the need for pesticides.

Enough vegetables are harvested each week to feed 20,000 families.

The company’s “online market” also sells goods produced by local partner farms including “bread, pasta, rice, etc,” Sorret said.

On the ground floor of the new greenhouse, a huge distribution center brings together nearly 2,000 grocery products for offer to “Lufavores,” including restaurants.

Shopper Catherine Bonin told reporters that she loves the freshness of the produce, but laments that some items are always out of stock.

“I can never get peppers,” she said.

“We are now able to feed almost 2 percent of Montreal with our greenhouses and our partner farms,” Sorret said.

“The advantage of being on a roof is that you recover a lot of energy from the bottom of the building,” allowing considerable savings in heating, an asset during the harsh Quebec winter, he said. “We also put to use spaces that were until now completely unused.”