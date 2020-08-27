Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Kenosha after businesses were vandalized and dozens of buildings were set on fire in the city.
Evers boosted the number of US National Guard personnel providing support for Kenosha County law enforcement to 250.
“We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue,” he said. “We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction.”
Photo: Reuters
The campaign of former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, issued a similar statement on Tuesday.
“Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response, but burning down communities and needless destruction is not,” senior campaign adviser Symone Sanders said. “Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not.”
US first lady Melania Trump, in her keynote speech to the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden at the White House, encouraged people “to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice, and never make assumptions based on the color of a person.”
Photo: Reuters
Doctors on Tuesday operated on Jacob Blake, who was shot by Kenosha police on Sunday, which sparked the unrest.
Blake sustained a severed spinal cord, a shattered vertebra and damage to his stomach, kidney and liver, Blake’s lawyer, Patrick Salvi, said at a news conference at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
“It is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr to ever walk again,” Ben Crumb, another Blake lawyer, said, adding that the injuries were the result of the “brutal use of excessive force, once again, on an African American.”
The lawyers said they planned to file a civil lawsuit seeking police accountability and the resources necessary for Blake’s medical recovery.
Salvi said that an immediate task of the shooting victim’s legal team is gathering additional evidence about the incident, including the identity of the uniformed officer who shot Blake seven times.
Civil and criminal cases resulting from the shooting are likely, Salvi said.
“I do think laws were violated. Whether you’re in uniform or not, the rule of law still applies,” he said.
Salvi said contact with law enforcement agencies has been limited.
“I think what’s very concerning for us is whatever evidence they have, we need,” Salvi said.
“They have not told us anything. We have made efforts to get in contact with Kenosha, but that has failed,” he said of the city’s law enforcement agency.
Night two of the Republican convention opened with a prayer for “peace to come over the hurting communities in Wisconsin tonight,” as well as for healing to Blake and his family and protection for law enforcement patrolling the streets.
“To the law enforcement officer who is being attacked, betrayed and whose job they are trying to make extinct — my father will fight for you,” Eric Trump said of US President Donald Trump.
Papua New Guinea (PNG) prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said yesterday. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution. “In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough
Germany’s dog owners will soon to be ordered by law to walk their pets twice a day. German Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner said she is introducing the new law based on evidence that many of the nation’s 9.4 million dogs are not getting the exercise or stimuli they need. Under the regulations in the Hundeverordnung, or Dogs Act, owners would not get away with a quick jog round the block, but would be required to take their dogs out for at least one hour on each occasion. Kloeckner said the rules were based on new scientific findings
A high-security and physically distanced courtroom is tomorrow to see the end, of sorts, to one of the darkest and most traumatic moments in New Zealand’s history: the day an Australian terrorist stormed two mosques in the city of Christchurch, killing dozens of worshipers at prayer. The shooting survivors and families bereaved by the gunman, are to face the perpetrator in the Christchurch High Court, as he is to be sentenced for 51 murders, 40 counts of attempted murder, and engaging in a terrorist act on March 15 last year, all of which he admitted. Brenton Tarrant, a self-professed white supremacist who