Erdogan warns Greece over sea rights

CONDITIONS FUROR: The Greek foreign minister said that Athens has shown it is ready for dialogue, but not amid challenges and as its sovereignty is being violated

Bloomberg and AFP, ISTANBUL, Turkey





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday warned that Turkey would make “no concessions” in the eastern Mediterranean and told Greece to avoid taking steps that could lead to its “ruin.”

His remarks came just hours after Athens said it was to launch military exercises yesterday with France, Italy and Cyprus in the region.

“In the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea, Turkey will get what is rightfully ours,” Erdogan said Mus Province.

A Greek helicopter and warship take part in a military exercise in the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday. Photo: AP

“We don’t have our eye on someone else’s territory, sovereignty and interests, but we will make no concessions on that which is ours,” he said in the televised speech.

“We invite our counterparts to change their ways and avoid wrongs that will be the path to ruin,” Erdogan said. “We want everyone to see Turkey is no longer a country whose patience, determination, means and courage will be tested. If we say we will do something, we will do it, and we will pay the price.”

Earlier, Turkey said it would not curtail its offshore explorations as a precondition to restarting negotiations with Greece, throwing into question a German-led effort to defuse tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

“It’s impossible for us to accept all the conditions set by Greece for a good dialogue,” Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday in a news conference with German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas. “We are ready to enter talks without preconditions, but if one party starts imposing conditions, we have many of those to list ourselves.”

Maas traveled to Athens and Ankara on Tuesday in an effort to put an end to the escalating conflict over the NATO allies’ competing maritime claims.

Talks collapsed earlier this month after Athens announced a maritime delimitation agreement with Egypt on Aug. 6, similar to a Turkey-Libya deal signed in December last year.

The disputed region in the Mediterranean Sea has become an energy hot spot with big natural gas finds for Cyprus, Israel and Egypt in recent years. Turkey’s push to secure a share of the resources has deepened strains between the historic rivals.

“The current situation in the eastern Mediterranean is playing with fire, with any small spark potentially leading to catastrophe,” Maas told reporters in Athens earlier on Tuesday. “What we need immediately are signals of de-escalation and a readiness for dialogue.”

Greece on Monday began joint military exercises with the US in an area that partially overlapped with the expected location of a Turkish survey ship, which Ankara had announced would explore that area until today, three days longer than had been originally planned.

“Greece has shown that it’s ready for dialogue, but not amid challenges and as its sovereign rights are being violated,” Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolaos Dendias said, adding that he expects a possible list of sanctions against Turkey to be presented at an EU meeting later this week.

EU foreign ministers are to meet in Berlin to discuss “our relationship with Turkey, and Greece’s voice will have special weight,” Maas said.

Greece says that islands must be taken into account in delineating a country’s continental shelf, in line with the UN Law of the Sea, which Turkey has not signed.

Ankara says that it should be measured from the mainland, and that the area south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo — just a few kilometers off Turkey’s southern coast — therefore falls within its exclusive zone.

Turkey is also at loggerheads with Cyprus over offshore gas reserves around the island.

Cyprus is an EU member state and officially has sovereignty over the entire island.