Nobody knew how to read hieroglyphs when two 19th-century acadmics set out to decipher the inscribed texts on the ancient Egyptian Rosetta Stone, one of the British Museum’s most famous treasures.
Now notes have been discovered among one of the academics’ papers in the British Library that reveal the extent to which the translation was treated as though it was a mathematical problem.
Thomas Young, an English physician, and his rival, Jean-Francois Champollion, a French historian and linguist, each struggled to unravel the extraordinary puzzle, which eventually revealed a lost world through its language.
Young’s notes were among his papers donated 200 years ago by his widow and show how he approached the challenge.
The Rosetta Stone was inscribed in three languages in 196BC during the Ptolemaic dynasty: hieroglyphs, the formal writing system; demotic, the Egyptian script used for daily purposes; and Ancient Greek, the language of the administration at a time when the rulers of Egypt were Greco-Macedonian after Alexander the Great’s conquest.
Young could read Ancient Greek and spent his six-week summer holiday in Worthing in 1814 cutting up individual lines into strips, attempting to match them with corresponding versions.
California Institute of Technology history professor Jed Buchwald came across the notes when studying Young’s archive at the British Library.
“I was astonished,” Buchwald said. “Egyptian hieroglyphs has been written about more than anything else in ancient history. I thought, how’s it possible that nobody’s written about or used this material?”
Previous scholars had seen the material, but its significance had been overlooked.
“He went into those things literally as though it was a mathematical problem,” Buchwald added.
The Rosetta inscription — which is broken and incomplete — features 14 lines of hieroglyphic script. Its text is a decree passed by a council of priests affirming the royal cult of the 13-year-old Ptolemy V on the first anniversary of his coronation in 196BC.
After the end of the fourth century AD, hieroglyphs had gone out of use, along with the knowledge of how to read and write them.
It was Champollion who realized that hieroglyphs recorded the sound of the Egyptian language and who pieced together the alphabet.
The discovery of Young’s notes is to be included next month in University of Princeton book cowritten with Diane Greco Josefowicz and titled The Riddle of the Rosetta: How an English Polymath and a French Polyglot Discovered the Meaning of Egyptian Hieroglyphs.
“When we think of the Rosetta Stone, we often imagine the decipherment as a code-cracking activity,” Josefowicz said. “Young’s Worthing materials show him attacking the problem as if it were a puzzle. But he doesn’t get very far. Champollion, in contrast, was more deeply versed in the history and culture of ancient Egypt, and this broader and more culturally sensitive approach reaped dividends for him.”
