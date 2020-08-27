Israeli warplanes struck a Hamas target in Gaza overnight, the military said yesterday, even as a Qatari envoy joined efforts to broker an end to the almost three-week flare-up.
Israel has bombed the Hamas-ruled enclave almost daily since Aug. 6, in response to the launch of airborne incendiary devices and, less frequently, rockets across the border.
The fire bombs, crude devices fitted to balloons, inflated condoms or plastic bags, have triggered a rash of blazes in southern Israel that have caused significant damage to crops.
“During the day, explosive and arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel,” the Israeli military said. “In response ... fighter jets and [other] aircraft struck an underground infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the southern Gaza Strip.”
The fire balloons are widely seen as an attempt by Hamas to improve the terms of an informal truce under which Israel committed to ease its 13-year-old blockade in return for calm on the border.
Israel’s response has so far been to tighten the blockade.
An Egyptian delegation has been shuttling between the two sides to try to broker a renewal of the truce, and on Tuesday evening, Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Amadi entered the territory to join the mediation effort.
The latest ceasefire, which has been renewed several times, has been bolstered by millions of dollars in financial aid from Qatar.
Sources close to the envoy said that he was delivering a new tranche of US$30 million for disbursement to needy families in the impoverished enclave.
Sources close to Hamas have said that it also wants the extension of an industrial zone in the east of Gaza, the construction of a new power line and an increase in the number of Israeli work permits issued to Gazans.
Papua New Guinea (PNG) prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said yesterday. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution. “In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough
Germany’s dog owners will soon to be ordered by law to walk their pets twice a day. German Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner said she is introducing the new law based on evidence that many of the nation’s 9.4 million dogs are not getting the exercise or stimuli they need. Under the regulations in the Hundeverordnung, or Dogs Act, owners would not get away with a quick jog round the block, but would be required to take their dogs out for at least one hour on each occasion. Kloeckner said the rules were based on new scientific findings
A high-security and physically distanced courtroom is tomorrow to see the end, of sorts, to one of the darkest and most traumatic moments in New Zealand’s history: the day an Australian terrorist stormed two mosques in the city of Christchurch, killing dozens of worshipers at prayer. The shooting survivors and families bereaved by the gunman, are to face the perpetrator in the Christchurch High Court, as he is to be sentenced for 51 murders, 40 counts of attempted murder, and engaging in a terrorist act on March 15 last year, all of which he admitted. Brenton Tarrant, a self-professed white supremacist who