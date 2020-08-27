Israel keeps up Gaza strikes as Qatar steps in

NO LEVERAGE: Israel had committed to easing a 13-year-old blockade in return for calm on the border, but has only responded so far by tightening the blockade

AFP, GAZA





Israeli warplanes struck a Hamas target in Gaza overnight, the military said yesterday, even as a Qatari envoy joined efforts to broker an end to the almost three-week flare-up.

Israel has bombed the Hamas-ruled enclave almost daily since Aug. 6, in response to the launch of airborne incendiary devices and, less frequently, rockets across the border.

The fire bombs, crude devices fitted to balloons, inflated condoms or plastic bags, have triggered a rash of blazes in southern Israel that have caused significant damage to crops.

“During the day, explosive and arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel,” the Israeli military said. “In response ... fighter jets and [other] aircraft struck an underground infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the southern Gaza Strip.”

The fire balloons are widely seen as an attempt by Hamas to improve the terms of an informal truce under which Israel committed to ease its 13-year-old blockade in return for calm on the border.

Israel’s response has so far been to tighten the blockade.

An Egyptian delegation has been shuttling between the two sides to try to broker a renewal of the truce, and on Tuesday evening, Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Amadi entered the territory to join the mediation effort.

The latest ceasefire, which has been renewed several times, has been bolstered by millions of dollars in financial aid from Qatar.

Sources close to the envoy said that he was delivering a new tranche of US$30 million for disbursement to needy families in the impoverished enclave.

Sources close to Hamas have said that it also wants the extension of an industrial zone in the east of Gaza, the construction of a new power line and an increase in the number of Israeli work permits issued to Gazans.