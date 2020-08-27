Closer to Israel than many, Morocco snubs full ties

Bloomberg





Morocco is signaling that it will not follow the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in normalizing ties with Israel, as it refrains from any contentious political moves while mired in an economic crisis that could spark unrest at home.

While the North African kingdom’s relations with Israel have been closer than most in the region — it had low-key diplomatic links from 1994 to 2000 and welcomes Israeli tourists and trade — opposition to a wider embrace has emerged since the UAE upgraded its ties this month.

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine el-Othmani, who hails from a moderate Islamist party, told a party gathering that normalization would mean more violations toward the Palestinians whose legitimate rights are defended by “the king, the government and the Moroccan people.”

Any final decision would be made by the monarch, Mohammed VI, who largely dictates foreign policy.

Moroccan National Assembly member Youssef Gharbi, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, National Defence, Islamic Affairs and Moroccans Residing Abroad, said Rabat had refrained from commenting on the pact between the UAE and Israel to avoid taking sides.

“When we can’t call it negative, we opt for silence,” he said in a telephone interview.

His commission colleague, Khalid Boukarai, said pushing ahead with normalization might trigger a public backlash, as support for the Palestinian cause runs deep in society.

Officials are already braced for protest as COVID-19 and an acute drought ravage the economy and inflate the ranks of the disenchanted.

The Israeli government has predicted that countries from Bahrain to Sudan and Oman would take the UAE’s lead, but so far only a Sudanese spokesman has piped up to support a peace deal — but he was abruptly fired.

Media outlets that reflect the official line in Morocco have been critical of the UAE’s decision.

In an editorial titled The Peace of Shame, Assabah newspaper last week described the deal “as a black stain in the short history of this powerless small emirate.”

Morocco’s position has been closely watched at home and abroad, mainly due to the political influence of the Israeli community of Moroccan descent, and Rabat’s pioneering role in helping broker the first peace talks between Arabs and Israelis.

The country suspended its fledging ties with Israel in 2000 at the start of the Palestinian uprising, and the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation describes the relationship as “rescinded recognition,” rather than none at all.