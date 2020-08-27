US to drop Sudan from its terrorism list for a price

VICTIM COMPENSATION: The UN is not saying that the Hong Kong police have it easy, a spokesman said, but only by avoiding excess force can the situation get better

The Guardian





A US proposal to remove Sudan from a list of states that sponsor terrorism — in exchange for a US$330 million payment compensation to US victims of al-Qaeda — has caused anger in the poverty-stricken east African country.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Khartoum on Tuesday to underline US support for the new transitional government that took power following the fall of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir last year, whose 30-year authoritarian rule saw Sudan become an international pariah.

Pompeo, who also pressed for improved ties between Sudan and Israel, discussed the lifting of sanctions with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

A handout picture provided by Sudan’s Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, greeting Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Khartoum. Photo: AFP / Sudan Prime Minister Office

The US has moved to incrementally restore relations with Sudan over recent years, but has insisted that outstanding legal claims are settled before the country is struck from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

North Korea, Iran and Syria are also on the list.

Sudan has been on the list since 1993, and so faces a range of damaging measures, including the denial of much needed financial aid from international multilateral institutions.

The double bombing of embassies in Tanzania and Kenya in 1998 was the work of al-Qaeda, then run by Osama bin Laden from Afghanistan. More than 224 people died and 4,000 were injured in the bombings.

US courts have found Sudan guilty of providing essential support to al-Qaeda when Bin Laden was based in the country between 1991 and 1996.

However, ministers, opposition leaders and ordinary people in the country have expressed their dismay at the prospect of a multimillion-dollar payment to the US.

Some complained that it was unfair that the new reformist government in Sudan should suffer for the misdeeds of a fallen dictator.

Activist Mohamed Babiker, 32, accused the US of intensifying Sudan’s problems.

“We opposed the regime and overthrew it. Now we have to pay for what it did wrong,” he said.

Others contested the basis for the compensation claim, saying that Sudan had sought to cooperate with the US by expelling Bin Laden and that the attacks had occurred two years after the Saudi-born extremist had left their country.

Hassan Abdulrahman, Sudanese minister of defense at the time of Bin Laden’s stay, said Washington had refused an offer to hand the extremist leader to them.

“The politicians suggested we send him to the Americans but [the Americans] rejected that. The Sudanese also said they were prepared to detain or otherwise restrain Bin Laden,” Abdulrahman said.

The proposed compensation deal follows an earlier payment of a smaller sum to victims of another al-Qaeda attack, on a warship just offshore of Aden in Yemen in 2000.

Hamdok told Pompeo that any normalization of its ties with Israel would have to wait until a permanent government is in place, Sudanese Minister of Information and Broadcasting Faisal Saleh said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sudan’s elections are set for 2022.

The statement is an apparent setback for one of Pompeo’s aims in his visit.

Hamdok asked Pompeo, who was visiting during a wider tour of the Middle East, not to link normalizing relations with Israel with the terrorism designation, the statement said.

The United Arab Emirates two weeks ago became the third member of the Arab League to recognize the Jewish state.

Pompeo also met Sudanese General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the Sudanese Sovereign Council, the most powerful constituent of the transitional government.

Al-Burhan held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda in February and initially agreed on working toward normalizing relations.

The encounter sparked controversy in Sudan, which has never recognized Israel and where the government’s civilian wing suggested it had not been consulted.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg