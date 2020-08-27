A prominent female Afghan film director who is also a senior police officer was recovering yesterday from bullet wounds after unidentified gunmen shot her as she was being driven through the capital, Kabul, her husband said.
Saba Sahar, 44, is one of Afghanistan’s first female film directors, who has used her training as a police officer to produce critically acclaimed documentary films and movies.
Sahar has also been a vocal critic of the Taliban and the dominant role conservative men have over social and political institutions in the country.
Three gunmen on Tuesday opened fire at her in her vehicle, while she was accompanied by two bodyguards, a child and a driver. The bodyguards were wounded while the child and driver were not harmed.
“She was in a coma for almost 20 hours, as she was hit with four bullets in the stomach ... now she’s out of danger,” her husband, Emal Zaki, said.
Sahar has served in the police department for more than 10 years and was earlier this year appointed deputy of a special police unit overseeing gender issues.
A police spokesman said the gunmen escaped and officers were investigating.
This month, unidentified gunmen shot at another prominent woman, Fawzia Koofi, a women’s rights advocate and member of a team negotiating with the Taliban.
Koofi sustained minor injuries in the attack in Kabul.
Amnesty International said there had been an “extremely worrying” rise in attacks on film actors, political activists and human rights defenders in Afghanistan in the past few months.
Papua New Guinea (PNG) prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said yesterday. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution. “In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough
Germany’s dog owners will soon to be ordered by law to walk their pets twice a day. German Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner said she is introducing the new law based on evidence that many of the nation’s 9.4 million dogs are not getting the exercise or stimuli they need. Under the regulations in the Hundeverordnung, or Dogs Act, owners would not get away with a quick jog round the block, but would be required to take their dogs out for at least one hour on each occasion. Kloeckner said the rules were based on new scientific findings
A high-security and physically distanced courtroom is tomorrow to see the end, of sorts, to one of the darkest and most traumatic moments in New Zealand’s history: the day an Australian terrorist stormed two mosques in the city of Christchurch, killing dozens of worshipers at prayer. The shooting survivors and families bereaved by the gunman, are to face the perpetrator in the Christchurch High Court, as he is to be sentenced for 51 murders, 40 counts of attempted murder, and engaging in a terrorist act on March 15 last year, all of which he admitted. Brenton Tarrant, a self-professed white supremacist who