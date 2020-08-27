Female filmmaker survives Kabul assassination bid

Reuters, KABUL





A prominent female Afghan film director who is also a senior police officer was recovering yesterday from bullet wounds after unidentified gunmen shot her as she was being driven through the capital, Kabul, her husband said.

Saba Sahar, 44, is one of Afghanistan’s first female film directors, who has used her training as a police officer to produce critically acclaimed documentary films and movies.

Sahar has also been a vocal critic of the Taliban and the dominant role conservative men have over social and political institutions in the country.

Filmmaker Saba Sahar is pictured in Kabul on May 30, 2011. Photo: Reuters

Three gunmen on Tuesday opened fire at her in her vehicle, while she was accompanied by two bodyguards, a child and a driver. The bodyguards were wounded while the child and driver were not harmed.

“She was in a coma for almost 20 hours, as she was hit with four bullets in the stomach ... now she’s out of danger,” her husband, Emal Zaki, said.

Sahar has served in the police department for more than 10 years and was earlier this year appointed deputy of a special police unit overseeing gender issues.

A police spokesman said the gunmen escaped and officers were investigating.

This month, unidentified gunmen shot at another prominent woman, Fawzia Koofi, a women’s rights advocate and member of a team negotiating with the Taliban.

Koofi sustained minor injuries in the attack in Kabul.

Amnesty International said there had been an “extremely worrying” rise in attacks on film actors, political activists and human rights defenders in Afghanistan in the past few months.