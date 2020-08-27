Suicide bombers in Jolo attack were militants’ widows: Philippine army

AFP, MANILA





Two female suicide attackers who carried out a double bombing in the southern Philippines this week were the widows of militants who had worked for the Abu Sayyaf group, a Philippine army chief said yesterday.

Fourteen people were killed and 75 wounded, including members of the government-backed security forces and civilians, when the pair blew themselves up in a coordinated attack on Jolo island in Sulu province on Monday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the country’s deadliest attack this year, but the Philippine military pointed to Abu Sayyaf as the likely culprits.

Soldiers injured in two suicide bombings on Monday give a thumbs-up to photographers at a hospital in Zamboanga, Philippines, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Philippine Army Chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana identified the bombers as Nanah and Inda Nay.

In a text message to reporters, Sobejana said Nanah was the wife of Norman Lasuca, who is considered the Philippines’ first homegrown suicide bomber.

Lasuca blew himself up outside a military camp on Jolo in June last year, killing several soldiers and civilians.

Inda Nay was the wife of Talha Jumsah, who acted as liaison between Abu Sayyaf and the Islamic State group. He was killed in a shoot-out with security forces on Jolo in Novermber last year.

Sobejana has called for martial law to be imposed in Sulu — a chain of islands that has long been a stronghold for Abu Sayyaf — to “bring back normality” and enable the military to control the movement of people.

Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana has rejected the request.

“There will be no martial law,” Lorenzana said late on Tuesday.

Listed by the US as a terrorist organization, Abu Sayyaf is a loose network of militants blamed for the Philippines’ worst terror attacks, and kidnappings of foreign tourists and Christian missionaries.