It is too early to talk about the next political era after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe because his term runs until next year, a Japanese government spokesman said yesterday, amid worries about Abe’s ability to continue his tenure after two hospital visits.
Abe has been to hospital twice in the past two weeks, including one visit of seven-and-a-half hours. He has not detailed the reasons for the visits, instead saying he wanted to take care of his health and do his utmost at his job.
Abe is to hold a news conference tomorrow, several sources familiar with the matter said. He is expected to provide an explanation about his health and talk about the government’s handling of the the country’s COVID-19 outbreak, local media said.
“It’s premature to talk about ‘post-Abe,’ as he still has over a year left in his term,” said Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is seen as one of major contenders for Abe’s job in case of his resignation.
Japanese Legislator Akira Amari, a close ally of Abe, sought to dispel qualms over Abe’s health on Tuesday, saying that Abe looked better than in the middle of this month and would likely fulfill his tenure until September next year.
His remarks were echoed yesterday by Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura who said that Abe had looked a “bit tired” over the past two weeks, but seemed “very well” on Tuesday and gave the Cabinet ministers “various instructions in the usual manner.”
“We want him to continue to look after his health and show us his leadership,” Kyodo News quoted Nishimura as saying during a parliamentary committee meeting.
Abe, the country’s longest serving prime minister, has been in office since 2012.
He resigned abruptly from an earlier term in 2007 because of chronic ulcerative colitis, a disease he has kept in check since, with medicine that was not available during his first tenure.
Criticized for his handling of Japan’s COVID-19 outbreak in the past few weeks and some scandals, Abe has suffered a slide in electoral support to one of the lowest levels since returning to office with promises to revive the economy and bolster the nation’s defense capabilities.
