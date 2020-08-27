North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued warnings about COVID-19 and a looming typhoon, state media showed yesterday, following weeks of international speculation over his state of health.
Kim’s comments came amid conjecture over his condition after South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said he had delegated some authority to his sister, Kim Yo-jong, to relieve his “governance stress.”
A former aide to former South Korean president Kim Dae-jung also said on Facebook that he thought the North’s leader was in a coma, though with no apparent evidence.
Photo: Reuters
However, Kim Jong-un presided over a meeting on Tuesday of the politburo of the ruling Workers’ Party, where he assessed “defects in the state emergency anti-epidemic work for checking the inroads of the malignant virus,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The North — whose crumbling health system would likely struggle to cope with a major COVID-19 outbreak — has not confirmed a single case of the disease.
Pictures in the Workers’ Party’s official newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, showed Kim Jong-un addressing the meeting, wearing a white suit and in one image apparently smoking a cigarette.
Kim Jong-un addressed “some shortcomings” in the country’s COVID-19 prevention efforts and called for stronger measures to eliminate “defects,” the KCNA said.
Last month Pyongyang imposed a lockdown on the city of Kaesong, close to the border with the South, claiming a defector who had returned to the North was suspected of carrying the virus. The infection was never confirmed.
The meeting also discussed emergency measures to prevent crop damage or casualties from Typhoon Bavi, which is forecast to hit the country today.
There have been days of heavy rain across parts of North Korea, which is vulnerable to flooding as many mountains and hills have long been stripped of vegetation, allowing water to flow downhill unchecked.
Kim Jong-un laid out tasks for various departments, saying preventing casualties and crop damage was “crucial,” the KCNA said.
He called it “important work which can never be neglected even for a moment for our party bearing the responsibility for the destiny of the people,” KCNA reported.
The news agency reported that a typhoon warning had been issued in most areas of the country, with officials moving fishing boats and applying protective measures on buildings, farms and railroads.
Several analysts have played down suggestions that Kim Jong-un’s health is deteriorating, while Seoul has a mixed record with its pronouncements in the past few years on developments in the North.
Earlier this year, Kim Jong-un was absent from public view for nearly three weeks, missing a key celebration in April for the birthday of his grandfather, the North’s founder Kim Il-sung — the most important day in the country’s political calendar — prompting widespread questions over his health.
Additional reporting by Reuters and AP
